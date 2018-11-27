When we are dealing with money, we are willing to be bored. If you are reading mortgage documents or the fine print of a car loan, you read that boring material because missing the details can cost you money. I am writing to bore you today, but it is still a worthwhile investment of your time because I’m writing about your biggest expenditure, one you may not even know you were making. I’m writing about the federal budget. The word budget normally implies restraint, but that is not what we find when we study our national budget.
The federal government’s annual budget is by fiscal year, starting Oct. 1 and ending the following Sept. 30. Fiscal year 2018, FY 2018, ended 30 September 2018. Federal budgets are in billions (1 billion = 1,000,000,000) and trillions (1 trillion = 1,000,000,000,000) of dollars. To make these numbers understandable, we will treat the U.S. population of 327.45 million people on April 1, 2018, midway through FY 2018, as 81.86 million families of four.
In FY 2018 the federal government spent $4.107 trillion dollars or $50,178 per family, which is why, for most of us, the federal government is our biggest expenditure. We live in a democratic republic so, in theory, that money is spent with our approval via our representatives. Here is a breakdown of federal spending, listed from biggest to smallest expenditure:
Health Care: $1,178.2 billion, 28.68 percent of spending, $14,392 per family. About half of that money goes for Medicare, health care for old people. Most of the rest goes to Medicaid and related programs, health care for poor people. This large amount of money understates the federal role in health care because the states are required to add significant matching funds to Medicaid and the federal government, through the Affordable Care Act, has largely taken control of the private health insurance market. Wyoming has been reluctant to expand Wyoming Medicaid, despite the federal government currently paying 90 percent of the expansion costs, perhaps due to concerns that such federal generosity cannot continue indefinitely.
Pensions: $977.1 billion, 23.79 percent of spending, $11,936 per family. Six out of seven pension dollars are paid from Social Security’s OASI (Old-Age and Survivors Insurance) fund. Workers pay in and retirees can start benefits at age 62 or later (with greater monthly benefits if you wait). This spending category also includes pensions for federal employees and veterans.
Military and Foreign Affairs: $735.6 billion, 17.91% of spending, $8,986 per family. Most of this is direct military spending, with about a tenth going for foreign military and economic assistance or for other veterans’ programs. (Veterans’ health care and pensions are included in the preceding sections.)
Welfare: $531.9 billion, 12.95 percent of spending, $6,497 per family. These programs help poor people or keep people out of poverty, and exclude spending on health care or old age pensions. Welfare programs include disability pensions, unemployment benefits, food stamps, housing benefits, SSI (Supplemental Security Income), and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. For some of these programs, state governments and state funds are also involved, not included in the federal spending total.
Net Interest: $324.7 billion, 7.90 percent of spending, $3,966 per family. This is interest paid on the federal debt, net of interest the government pays to itself, for example on bonds in the Social Security trust funds. Because both interest rates and the federal debt are increasing, this number will increase in future years.
Other: $177.2 billion, 4.31 percent of spending, $2,165 per family. This is everything not listed above or below, including Congress, the phone President Trump tweets from, national parks, the space program, the IRS, the Library of Congress, the Census, the Patent and Trademark Office, regulatory agencies, most of several cabinet departments (Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Interior, Labor, and Treasury), and miscellaneous beloved programs, such as Big Bird.
Transportation: $93.2 billion, 2.27 percent of spending, $1,138 per family. Nearly two-thirds of transportation funds go for ground transportation, such as roads.
Education: $78.3 billion, 1.91 percent of spending, $956 per family. Federal spending on education is less than 10 percent of total education spending.
Protection: $61.5 billion, 1.50 percent of spending, $751 per family. This category includes federal law enforcement, federal prisons, federal courts, and criminal justice assistance to state and local governments.
Receipts Listed in Federal Outlays: ( — $50.0) billion, — 1.22 percent of spending, a credit of $611 per family. For reasons unknown to me, the federal government lists some of its income in its spending accounts. Rather than pointing out that federal spending is actually $50 billion higher than the accepted number, we will just use the federal accounting method. Such funds can come from offshore drilling royalties, selling airwaves to cell phone companies, and many other sources.
We pay for about four-fifths of federal spending with tax revenue and about one-fifth by new borrowing. The annual amount of net new debt is the federal deficit, $779.0 billion in FY 2018, 18.96 percent of spending, and $9,516 per family. Congratulations! If through hard work and tight budgeting your family paid off $6,000 in personal debt over those 12 months, the federal government added more than that to your debt burden.
At the end of FY 2018, total federal debt reached $21,460.7 billion, $262,163 per family. A narrower measure of federal debt, non-monetized public debt, reached $13,261.4 billion, $162,001 per family. That measure excludes debt held by trust funds, notably for Social Security, and debt held by the Federal Reserve. You may think that bondholders — China, Wall Street, and Social Security recipients — won’t come after you for that money; I’m not that optimistic.
This column was to help you understand the federal budget. What to do about it is another topic for another day.
Martin L. Buchanan is a writer and software developer living in Laramie. Email him at MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com with any questions about these numbers or for a free PDF copy of his book about the federal budget.
