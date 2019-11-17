The ACSD#1 Board of Trustees approved a five-year strategic plan in November 2017 entitled, “Pathways to Peak Performance.” The strategic plan includes three Pathways (goals) and nine Trails (strategic objectives). The district is two years into the five-year strategic plan, and student academic performance is improving and the high school graduation rate is increasing. Successful implementation of a strategic plan requires celebrating short term wins and adjusting course if necessary to achieve the end destination. ACSD#1 has a lot of celebrate in year two of the strategic plan, and the school board will hear milestone celebrations throughout this year as they evaluate the pathways and adjust the plan to meet the needs of students and parents.
The district established four destinations in the 2017 Strategic Plan to measure the overall progress on the goals and objectives, and a detailed report of the school district progress is located on the district website (acsd1.org). Destination One focuses on student performance, and the district target is all schools are “Meeting or Exceeding Expectations” on the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act (WAEA) measure. A second target is 85% of the students are performing at proficient or advance on the state test—the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP). The district has increased the percentage of schools that meet the WAEA standard to 80% and student performance continues to increase (63% on the Language Arts Assessment), but the district has work to do to meet 100% on WAEA measure and 85% proficiency on the WY-TOPP assessment. These are challenging goals, but the district is on the right trajectory.
For Destination Two, the district is focusing on maintaining smaller class sizes and continuing to provide educational support and a variety of program options for all learners. Education funding continues to be a challenge for the state, but the school board is committed to maintaining staffing levels and providing educational programs to support students. The school district continues to provide a class size student to teacher ratio of 16:1 for grades kindergarten through third grade, a ratio of 22:1 for grades four and five, and a ratio of 24:1 for the secondary schools. The school board has maintained a consistent standard of support for students in ACSD#1 including counseling, nursing, fine arts, physical education, and library services at all schools
Destination Three sets a standard that 90% of students and teachers report that they are engaged in their learning and teaching. ACSD#1 measures both of these by annual surveys, and teacher engagement is at 72% compared to a national standard of 40%. Student engagement will be measured by a series of five questions on the annual satisfaction and climate survey that is being administered this month. The district believes that if students and teachers are challenged and engaged by daily academic work, then student academic performance will improve.
Increasing graduation rate is the primary metric for meeting Destination Four. The school board set a standard of 95%, and the district graduation rate is currently 82%. Laramie High School increased to 88% this past year, and the district is well on the way to meeting the target. The district is also measuring the number of students who have a specific four-year plan that meets their college or career objectives. The district started this strategic initiative last year, and the district expects that 50% of high school students will have an academic career plan by the end of the year.
One of the ways that ACSD#1 celebrates milestones is sharing success stories during monthly school board meetings. The school board asked Linford Principal, David Hardesty, and members of the staff to share the Linford success story at the October board meeting. This month, Laramie High School Principal Chuck Kern and staff presented the high school success story including the milestones of increasing student performance, graduation rate, and overall ACT performance. Next month the school board will hear how Slade Elementary has sustained student academic performance, and beginning in January 2020, the school board will hear success stories from other schools in the district.
Focusing on the destinations and celebrating short-term wins is vitally important to meet the targets set in the strategic plan. The school district is celebrating milestones, measuring progress toward the destinations, and evaluating the strategies to ensure that the district meets the goals during the next few years. The school district is moving in the right direction and looking forward to continuous student success as the district implements the strategic initiatives to meet the challenging goals outlined in the Pathways to Peak Performance.
Jubal C. Yennie
