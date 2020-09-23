Imagine: God knocks. You open the door and, in your amazement, you blurt out, “Oh my, what do you want with me. Are you calling me home?”
God smiles and says, “No, just to the reservation. I don’t know how to tell you this, so I’ll just say it. I made a mistake. You were not supposed to be a white person. You were destined to be Northern Arapaho, living on the Wind River Indian Reservation.”
The creator of all humankind continues, “I realize that means your life expectancy will be severely reduced and that babies born to you will be twice as likely to die at birth. Your access to health care is diminished, and you’ll be far more likely to suffer from heart disease, diabetes, chronic liver disease and COVID-19. You’ll live far below the poverty line and not be able to find a job. The adjustment to the reservation will not be easy.
“I’ll make it right. How much reparations will we have to pay your grandchildren for you to live the life Wyoming created for Native Americans or, for that matter, immigrants, refugees, other people of color, gays, lesbians, bisexual or transgender people? Name your price.”
In her book “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson tells of a professor posing that hypothetical to undergrad students, asking how much money they would require to live the next 50 years as an African American. “The students thought it over and came back with a figure. Most said they would need $50 million-$100 million for every year they would have to be Black.”
Are you starting to see what is meant by “white privilege”?
The Wyoming Interfaith Network recently held its annual meeting. The theme was “Restoring Hope-Combatting Racism Through Interfaith Work.” It was the largest WIN meeting in memory. We heard heartfelt pleas for racial justice from across the religious spectrum. Muslims. Jews. Unitarian Universalists, Christians. LGBTQ advocates. Those working to protect the rights of immigrants.
For two days, people from around the state heard the witness of racial, religious and social minorities about their experiences in the Equality State. It wasn’t pretty. One social justice organizer spoke of receiving death threats.
The first Native American elected moderator of the Presbyterian Church (USA) spoke. Elona Street-Stewart said, “It is critical to trace our steps back to the moral principles and covenants of the promised hope.”
An interfaith panel traced our steps back to the “Golden Rule,” a shared conviction of Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Baha’i, Native American spirituality, agnostics, atheists. “Do not do to another that which you would consider evil if done to you.”
Then, WIN adopted a resolution calling on every Wyoming faith community to educate their people about white privilege. A Pew Research Center poll told us how much of a challenge that will be. A vast majority of Wyoming people support Donald Trump over the Golden Rule. Pew found only 5% of Trump supporters believe white people have an unfair advantage over people of color.
Robin Diangelo writes about white fragility in her book by that name. Fragile whites should read it. Diangelo recently said that the Second Coming is the day white Christian eyes are opened to the privileges afforded them by the color of their skin.
White privilege is what allows a state with Wyoming’s history and attitudes to call itself “the Equality State.” White privilege is what allows some to cling to the illusion that their life experience doesn’t differ from that of people of color. It creates a blindness to the fact that humans are either advantaged or disadvantaged, out of the starting gate, simply because of the color of the skin God gave them.
White brothers and sisters, it’s not your fault, no one is blaming you. The great American caste system was created long before your birthday. The only thing being asked of you is to educate yourself so you can be honest.
Oh yeah, God is still at your door waiting for an answer.
