I remember my most miserable summer. It was right after graduating from Rutgers and before I had to start teaching at the University of New Hampshire. I was miserable because for the first time in my life, for three long months, I had nothing I had to do. So, I would wake up summer mornings and ask myself one terrible question: “What do I want to do today?”
Why was I miserable? The answer came this year as I listened to Sister Genevieve Glen, of the Benedictine Abbey of St. Walburga. She knows the gift of a life of purpose and sacred patterns of each day. Sister Genevieve began by saying at the Abbey, we pray throughout the day because “ In Western society, we are DROWNING IN A SEA OF CHOICES.” Since I heard her faithful wisdom, I have thought about what it means to go grocery shopping with so many choices. I’ve thought about what it means go to a restaurant with so many selections, what it means to choose my clothes for the day. The summer of my misery was facing unbridled choices.
Our freedom has become confusion. We are drowning in a sea of choices. And, we have lost perspective. The patriots of World War I and II would not recognize the freedom they strived so hard to save.
One example is at our very door. We in Wyoming are “free” to welcome mass explorations of oil and gas. We are given the freedom to comment on major plans, but our choices and our voices need to be informed. The dumping of fracking water into tributaries of Boysen Reservoir looks very different to towns that are downstream. We can study issues or just say “yes” because it’s the popular thing to do.
It is wonderful to share the Fourth of July with so many patriots, but there is more to freedom than waving a flag. It is accepting the consequences of the choices we make, in ways great and small. And, it is in freedom to recognize the Power that gave us discernment and creative will. This is more than politics. It is human. It is moral. We can choose to care about others’ welfare, or we can choose to think only of ourselves. We can choose to spend our coins on hot dogs and soda pop or to understand their meaning—“IN GOD WE TRUST” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are more than sound-bites. They are the values that hold us together, in spite of our diverse ways.
What price freedom? It is to embrace the fullness of our humanity and to realize that we are free to say “yes” or “no” to all the choices that are flashed before us. But, it also means the practice of reflecting on our choices and praying that, somehow, we do the right thing.
In this time, when we listen to so many voices, we need to hear the still small voice of discernment that gives us peace of heart, even when we cannot find peace of mind. Perhaps, even now, we can appreciate the work of Dag Hammarskjold in his spiritual reflections in a “sea of choices.” This Secretary General of the United Nations learned to trust the still small voice within. He wrote: “I don’t know Who—or what—put the question, I don’t know when it was put. I don’t even remember answering. But, at some moment I did answer YES to Someone …and from that hour I was certain that existence is meaningful and that, therefore, my life, in self-surrender, had a goal.” Perhaps our goal is to listen wisely to the gifts of Life, without and within.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is former pastor of St. Paul’s and lecturer in religious studies. She is currently a teacher of Contemplative Prayer and leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
