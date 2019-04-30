In response to Mr. Micheli’s commentary in the April 23 Boomerang, I must dispel the untruths and inaccuracies of his column. Because my work in the state and the community involves public sector schools, I will stick to that single issue.
Mr. Micheli would have us believe that the issue of school funding is as narrow as a liberal or conservative viewpoint. Quality education for all students is not liberal or conservative, but is a basic value of Wyoming citizens. He would also have us believe that “cuts” to education are a matter of only the bottom-line numbers. He would have us believe that Wyoming residents are already heavily taxed. Finally, he would have us believe that the state has not investigated ways to make school districts operate more efficiently. None of that is true.
Wyoming citizens highly value education and are willing to pay for it. In 2017, The Wyoming Education Association hired a well-known Republican polling firm to survey Wyoming voters on tax issues relating to education. Sixty-seven percent of those polled were registered Republican voters, with Democrats and Independents splitting the remaining survey responses. The survey revealed that 75% of the Republicans surveyed strongly favored increasing taxes if they were used to support education. This is a marked difference from Micheli’s claim that only liberals want to see education appropriately funded.
The Wyoming Constitution guarantees a quality education for every child as a fundamental right. In the Campbell series of cases, the Wyoming Supreme Court held that the Legislature must fund education “adequately and equitably” and fund education before anything else. The Legislature has established a funding model that meets the constitutional guarantee; however, it must be annually adjusted for inflation to maintain that funding. This inflation adjustment, known as an external cost adjustment, has not been provided for almost 10 years. In 2019 the Legislature provided a one-time adjustment, but we will be back in the trenches in the next session hoping the legislature will continue the funding. With inflation in Wyoming at 3.3%, it is impossible for school districts to continue to provide the education required by the Constitution if the Legislature simply refuses to address the rising costs over time. It may look like school funding goes up each year, but it is not keeping pace with inflation and school districts struggle to make ends meet. Cuts to education occur many ways, but the real evidence is in the classroom when supplies, services, or class sizes are compromised to meet budget reductions.
Micheli claims that Wyoming is one of the most heavily taxed states in the nation. This may be technically true, but it is not Wyoming residents paying those taxes. We have long relied on taxes generated from the extractive industry to pay our bills and fill our coffers. We have been able to provide excellent schools, public services, and thriving communities because of the taxes collected from these industries. However, there is a structural problem with our tax system which subjects educational funding to the boom and bust cycle of the energy industry. Funding quality education is necessary every year, not just boom years. Students should not see their educational opportunities suffer with the ups and downs of the mineral economy. To fix the problem we need to talk about broadening our tax base to include some stable revenue sources, and rely on energy and minerals to be one part of the source, not the sole source of revenue. The Legislature has, so far, been reluctant to implement reasonable and gradual taxes, preferring to compromise students’ constitutional rights, disregarding the reality of a struggling industry, and failing to take proactive steps to secure Wyoming’s future.
The contention that expenditure per student comparisons show Wyoming overspends and what we need is another “efficiency” study is without merit. Using a dollars per student comparison to other states is misleading and bogus. It inherently costs more per student in Wyoming simply because we have fewer students spread over a large geographic area. Studies by the state’s own outside consultants have observed that education inherently costs more per student in Wyoming, because Wyoming cannot match the economies of scale found in other states, which lowers other states’ per student number. Moreover, Wyoming requires that every student, everywhere, receive the same quality educational opportunities. Other states rely on a system of local funding, with rich and poor districts, meaning students in smaller, more rural districts are at a disadvantage. Wyoming provides equal opportunities, even in smaller, more rural districts, making the cost per student number show higher than other states.
Wyoming spent many millions of dollars on outside educational and economic experts who have dozens of reports analyzing every element of Wyoming schools and together with multiple “recalibration” updates. The issues have been studied by independent consultants for more than a decade producing literally dozens of reports. The most recent Recalibration Study of 2017 revealed that the state is $70 million a year behind in adequately funding public education. The recent Government Efficiency Commission study recommended some areas in which school districts might share services and reduce some common expenses. The Joint Interim Education Committee has made this a priority for study and school districts are working with legislators to implement efficiencies that are reasonable and practical. School consolidation, district consolidation, administration costs, and dozens of other subjects have already been repeatedly studied. The bottom line is that while there are some minor cost savings that are already being implemented, there is no cost saving magic bullet. It is time to be honest and recognize we cannot cut our way out of this problem. Postponing action to stabilize revenue while yet another “efficiency” study is performed will solve nothing, but will allow the problem to become far worse.
We need to work together to find solutions. Wyoming does not have to give over to the national cry of “liberal v. conservative” in the quest to provide what our founding fathers established as a fundamental right and what all students deserve – a high quality public education.
Tammy Johnson has spent the last 30 years in and around education in Wyoming as a student, classroom teacher, and Dept. of Education employee. She is currently the Government Relations Director for Wyoming Education Association.
