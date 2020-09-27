For nearly 80% of American history, the expansion and suppression of suffrage have been interwoven into the nation’s political discourse. Political parties, acting primarily out of self-interest, were vehicles for the one impulse or the other.
That past changed starting in the 1970s when both parties as well as all levels of government worked in tandem to promote voter participation and to support a well-organized system of elections. Citizens had faith in the results, even in the aftermath of the acrimonious 2000 presidential race. American democracy in action was the world’s model.
This golden age began to crumble following the 2008 election. As traditionally happens when a party loses the White House and Congress, Republicans engaged in soul searching about their future. Two opposing strategies arose — one, to broaden the party’s appeal with women and minorities; and the other, to double down on its existing constituency while suppressing turnout of Democratic-leaning voters. The second option carried the day.
For the past decade, the Republican party has worked to restrict voter registration, reduce polling places in urban areas and suppress voting options. The consistent message has been that these actions are necessary to reduce fraud even though numerous studies have proven conclusively that it is isolated, extremely rare and does not overturn elections. Voter fraud is a concept born of political expediency, not reality.
These efforts have made voting difficult if not impossible for millions of citizens. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, Republican state legislatures and election officials have passed stricter voter identification laws and purged voter rolls disproportionately affecting minorities, low income residents and college students. Sixteen million voters were deleted from the rolls between 2014 and 2016, a 33% increase from the two-year period before the 2008 election.
Reducing polling locations has been another voter suppression tactic, especially in minority neighborhoods. Georgia closed 214 locations, primarily in urban areas. Arizona shuttered 70% of its polls, with one polling place now serving 21,000 voters. Economist Keith Chen of UCLA determined that Black voters nationally waited 30% longer in lines than whites in 2016. It was higher for Latinos.
Early voting and mail ballots have become lightening rods for voter suppression over the past few years primarily because of their increased popularity after more than thirty years of experience and dozens of studies have proven them to be effective and efficient. Many of the 46 states that offer mail balloting had record turnouts during their primaries earlier this year because of its appeal to those especially vulnerable to the virus. It also permits minorities to avoid the increasingly long lines at the polls.
Twenty-five percent of voters submitted their ballots by mail during the 2016 election and nearly half wish to do so this year, prompting many state election officials in both political parties to expand the practice. Yet the national Republican Party, Trump campaign and others are lobbying and suing to suppress it. The national party alone has devoted $20 million to restrict voting opportunities while the Democrats have invested a lesser amount to expand them.
The resulting suffrage war is being waged across the nation, with approximately 200 lawsuits filed in 43 states by Labor Day weekend. The contested issues are diverse given that states, not the federal government, set the rules for voting. Issues include the number of polling locations; who can vote by mail; how mail ballots are distributed, completed, and gathered; deadlines for submission; and when they are counted. Last-minute legal decisions are creating confusion in many states, including several that are likely to determine the outcome of the electoral college. Doubt may prove in the end to be the most effective tool of suppression.
Further, Congressional Republicans oppose providing federal financial support for elections even though most states are experiencing severe budget deficits due to the virus. The Trump campaign is actively opposing mail-in voting, including the increases in secure drop-off boxes that voters use to deposit ballots without having to rely on the post office.
Other efforts include undermining the ability of the Postal Service to deliver mail-in ballots on time, supporting extensive gerrymandering of Congressional districts, and taking advantage of a 2013 Supreme Court decision that weakened the Voting Rights Act. Since then, suppression has been particularly pronounced in some Southern states.
Voter suppression has been as much of a part of American history as expansion has, yet the breadth of the current efforts to curtail the exercise of suffrage is unprecedented in our lifetimes. The cornerstone of our democracy is threatened.
Editor’s note: This is the third of a four-part series of columns by Massie about voting before Election Day on Nov. 3. His next and final column: Wyoming, Election Day and afterwards.
