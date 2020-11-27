No doubt about it, this has been a difficult and sometimes contentious year.
Later this week, we’ll give thanks. Next week, we’ll have an opportunity to give back.
Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday, an annual event held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and we encourage you to take part.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
In 2019, millions of people came together to give back and support the causes they believe in. In the U.S. alone, more than $197 million was raised to benefit a broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.
Even with the pandemic, there is no reason our physical separation means we can’t provide financial, emotional or social support in our community.
Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for a cause or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.
We encourage you to pick a cause that speaks to you. From fundraising to volunteering to pro bono service, find something that supports your values.
We can all be creative in our giving. It doesn’t have to be about money. Anyone can give of their time and talents to help others in need.
Times are tough for many, but we can all make an effort to at least show generosity and share kindness to those around us.
For ideas or to share with others what you’re doing to give back, go to givingtuesday.org or facebook.com/GivingTuesday.
The Cody Enterprise, Nov. 23
