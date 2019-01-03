Once a year, I think of chronological issues more than any other time. And, that’s New Year’s Eve. Andrew Marvel, an Elizabethan poet , said it clearly:
But, at my back I always hear, Time’s winged chariot hurrying near.
That was meant to woo his coy mistress, but its felt power is worrisome as our “old” year ends. The appeal is called carpe diem—“cease the day.” The problem for me is that even the next day hurries by.
After visiting the former Soviet Union and welcoming Russian guests to Laramie, I came to believe that New Year’s Eve grew more popular because it was a chance to celebrate in a culture that had thrown away the meanings of Christmas. “Here is something we can toast!” Vladimir said, when it was midnight Moscow time.
This year, I want to remember something different—that New Year’s Eve is a time for celebrating the immensity of sacred Time. God’s ideas are bigger than ours. God’s universe is grander than ours. And, God’s timing is longer than ours. The author of Ecclesiastes says it best: “To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.” In, recognizing the immensity of the passage of Time, the wise man concludes:
I know what God does endures forever, nothing can be added to it or taken away. God has done this so all should stand in awe before him. That which is, already has been. that which is to be, always was; and God seeks out what has gone by. Ecclesiastes 3:14-15.
In trying to change my attitude, so I don’t feel anxious about the passing of time, I asked my friends what they do for New Year’s Eve. One wise friend said that she uses New Year’s as an opportunity for reflection—what can she learn from last year that will make her a better person in the next. Then she added about the persistent pace of the calendar: “I don’t mind aging. I just don’t like the side effects.”
As I celebrate this year, I want to think differently—to remember that the passing of Time is just that—both profoundly and merely the tick of a clock or the turning of a calendar page. I want to remember that God has something bigger in mind. As the Lord answered Job out of the whirlwind: “Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth?...Who determined its measurements?...On what were its bases sunk, or who laid its cornerstone when the morning stars sang together and all the heavenly beings shouted for joy?”
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer of Laramie is part of the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
