On the work table in my home office is a token of power and privilege, my ballot for the 2020 General Election, the power and privilege I have that is absent in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and many other countries.
The first choice on that ballot is for President of the United States, the leader of the free world.
Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Jo Jorgensen are my alternatives. Yes, there is another choice besides two old men who belong in assisted living facilities rather than the Oval Office. Jorgensen (https://jo20.com/) is the 2020 Libertarian Party presidential candidate. She is on the ballot in all 50 states. Dr. Jorgensen is a 63-year old Ph.D. with experience in education, psychology, computing and business. She is also a mother and grandmother. Jorgensen has been a Libertarian for 40 years and was the LP’s 1996 vice president candidate. She and the Libertarian Party offer a clear alternative to the failed policies of Republicans and Democrats.
Who are the Libertarians? We are America’s third largest political party, active and organized since 1971, for 49 years. Our national candidates have included philosophy professor John Hospers, writer and broadcaster Tonie Nathan (the first woman to receive an electoral vote), lawyer Ed Clark, Dr. Ron Paul and former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson.
In this year’s unrest, there has been occasional media attention to heavily armed citizens calling themselves Libertarians. I don’t know those people. In my circle of libertarian friends owning thousands of books is more common than owning an arsenal. Libertarians as a group tend to be well-read and knowledgeable about politics, public policy, economics and history.
For 49 years the Libertarian Party has consistently stood for the same values, unchanging and principled, like the prophets of the Tanakh (the Hebrew scriptures, also called the Old Testament), voices crying in the wilderness.
We stand for balanced budgets, sound money and frugal government.
We support peace and non-intervention abroad, opposing unneeded wars, including the wars in Vietnam and Iraq. We would cut military spending.
We have opposed the failed War on Drugs from the beginning. We have supported police reforms and criminal justice reforms from the beginning.
Libertarians have worked for and sometimes succeeded in advancing civil liberties, individual rights, school choice, tax limits and term limits.
The libertarian political movement is worthwhile. The libertarian way of thinking is even more valuable. The Libertarian Party statement of principles begins “We, the members of the Libertarian Party, challenge the cult of the omnipotent state, and defend the rights of the individual.” When we realize that government has intruded into most areas of our lives and that government has a program for anything and everything, “cult of the omnipotent state” is a good description of our society.
Libertarians recognize that government, the socially approved and sanctioned use of force, is a poor way to get results. In the voluntary sector a project that does not produce results is quickly abandoned. In the government sector, failures can continue for decades due to support from political groups. For example, ethanol subsidies harm the environment but have continued for many years.
The Libertarian Party’s main strength, its consistent voluntarism, is also its main weakness. As the Libertarian Party tends to oppose anything that government does, it may also oppose governments when they do worthwhile things or when there is overwhelming public support for government action.
So what about that ballot and this election?
If I lived in a battleground state, where Biden had a chance, I would vote for Biden as removing Trump from office is a high priority. However Trump will win Wyoming, leaving me free to choose the candidate who best represents my principles and the party that best represents the direction I want for this country. For me the intelligent and thoughtful Jorgensen and the Libertarian Party direction are my choice.
"If I lived in a battleground state, where Biden had a chance, I would vote for Biden as removing Trump from office is a high priority. However Trump will win Wyoming, leaving me free to choose the candidate who best represents my principles." In other words Martin, you will vote your liberty "principles" only when your vote doesn't count.
