Our nation’s founding fathers determined that every ten years, we will count every person living in the United States. Since 1790, the U.S. government has conducted a census to do just that and in 2020 there will be another count of America. The 2020 Census will count every living person in the United States and five U.S. territories. Every. Living. Person. As you can imagine, this is a HUGE undertaking.
Beginning in March 2020, each home will receive an invitation to respond to the short census questionnaire—either online, by phone, or by mail. More ways to respond to the 2020 Census makes it Easier than ever to complete.
Yes, you read that correctly! The 2020 Census will be the first ever to have an Online component.
For increased protection with online version of the questionnaire, the U.S. Census Bureau has invested heavily in cybersecurity. We also do not identify individuals in statistics we publish. Our policies and safeguards help ensure the confidentiality of your information. In fact, Title 13 of the U.S. Code, states your information must be kept confidential, and your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. Anyone who violates this law faces severe penalties.
This means you and your responses to the 2020 Census are Safe!
So, why does the Census matter to college students? Census statistics are used to determine how $675 billion dollars in federal funds and grants are distributed annually for critical public services like hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and emergency response. For students this is money for things that include everything from financial aid programs (Pell Grants) to improvements for campus buildings, labs and classrooms. This makes completing your census questionnaire incredibly Important.
Where do you get counted if you go to school part of the year and live at a different address during the summer, or are visiting home on April 1, 2020? Here is the lowdown:
o College students will be counted in the communities where they go to school and live the majority of the year.
o College students who live away from home should count themselves at the on- or off-campus residence where they live and sleep most of the time, even if they happen to be visiting home on April 1, 2020.
o Students living in residence halls are part of “group quarters,” and campuses will have a designated “residence administrator” for the Census count who will submit the questionnaire directly to the Census Bureau.
Interested in a part-time job that pays well? The Census Bureau is still hiring for Census Takers to work in their local communities and go door-to-door to collect responses from those who don’t respond online, by phone, or by mail. Positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, weekly paychecks —and you get the opportunity to help your community and be a part of history all while getting paid! In Albany County, the job pays $17.00 an hour! For more information on our jobs, you can visit our website: www.2020census.gov/jobs
Ultimately, the success of the census depends on everyone’s participation. April 1, 2020 is officially considered Census Day, but the online and phone-in components for response begins in mid-March. Our efforts to ensure everyone is counted once, only once, and in the right place will last through the end of July 2020.
The Census is easy, it’s important and it’s safe – help shape your future! It only takes 10 minutes to complete a form that will have a significant effect on the next 10 years of your life. Make sure your voice is heard and represented by getting counted in 2020.
Jennifer Hillmann, MS, is a media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau in Wyoming. For additional 2020 Census Information, please visit www.2020census.gov.
