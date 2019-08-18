I was taking my usual walk down Park Street but, one day, I tried something different—to use my husband’s cell phone while I walked. I had a few calls to make and just decided to do it along my way. I called one friend, another, and another. All I got was the busy signal. I tried my home. Nothing worked. Since it was my husband’s phone, I just didn’t know what to do. But, after a mile of irritations, I realized I had not “walked “at all. In my distraction, I missed the columbine, the hollyhocks, the delphiniums which were right there along the way. But, I was not present to the beauty around me. I had “wasted” one precious summer day.
I’ve never liked the end of summer because it is “the end.” I start to feel sorry for myself. I think of all I did not do. We in Wyoming “deserve” summer but, all too quickly, it passes away.
The end of this season is not just the end of re-creation, but it mirrors other loses—endings of friendships, of life, of familiar places of treasured times. Loss is real and sometimes it feels like forever. A counselor said it well—“Death stacks.” What she meant was that as we feel loss, one ending mirrors another so the second, third, and fourth loses are worse. The cumulative effect has a deeper impact.
The experience of endings is what makes it difficult for me to say “Good-bye.” In English, it sounds so final. Other languages may offer more hope as they literally say “Until we meet again,” or “To God.” For example, “Adios” feels more like a well-wish than an ending.
But, I need more. I need to feel like each ending is part of a greater whole, perhaps an immense design I barely understand. The universal destiny was sung in “The Lion King,” and said so well in Ecclesiastes. To everything there is a purpose…a time to dance, a time to mourn, a time to gather stones together. The religions I know understand the poignant reality of loss, but they affirm that is part of wider view. Their wisdom teaches that Life needs a balance of forces—one season begets another. Their wisdom teaches that even the flow of creation –the waxing and the waning are a benediction. As Genesis declares for each day, God looked at the land, the sun and the moon, the plants and the animals and called them “good.” And, religions teach a trust that’s deeper than loss. It is Creator’s Providence to offer more than we understand. Even summer’s ending can show us some larger purpose we cannot comprehend. And, the question is, even in pleasurable times, do we let that Mystery embrace us?
“To everything, there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven…”
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a former pastor of St. Paul’s and lecturer in religious studies. She is currently a teacher of Contemplative Prayer and leader in the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
