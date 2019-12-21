Recently, Wenck Associates’ (Wenck) work related to the Albany County Septic System Impact Analysis has been publicly questioned without basis or merit. On Nov. 13, Robert Starkey spoke at a public meeting of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission and claimed that our study completed in May 2019 was an example of politicized science and an improper application of the scientific method. He further claimed that the results were predetermined before the Request for Proposals was issued, that the study was designed to reach a predetermined outcome, and that the study had created conduits from the leach field to the underlying Casper Formation. He presented no information or scientific analysis that supported his contention. On Dec. 8, Vice Chairman of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission Carl Miller published a commentary in the Laramie Boomerang. In this public forum, Mr. Miller claimed that Bern Hinckley and Chris Moody were consultants to the study, that an active leach field had been drilled through, that an infiltrator was damaged, and that the results of the test are false or illegitimate. He further claimed that drilling through the leach field could allow nitrates access down to the aquifer which bordered on negligence. Again, Mr. Miller’s statements relied on no scientific support and were patently false. In both instances, it is clear that in their efforts to mischaracterize a licensed professional’s work, they either failed to read and understand, or intentionally mischaracterized that work.
With funding from Albany County, Wenck completed the Septic System Impact Analysis based on our understanding of both vadose zone monitoring and the Casper Aquifer. Wenck’s licensed professional geologists Mark Stacy (PG-3440) and Chris Lidstone (PG-2259) managed the Septic System Study. Mr. Stacy lived in Laramie from 1992 through 1994 during which he earned his Master’s degree in Geology/Water Resources from the University of Wyoming, studying under Dr. Peter Huntoon. Mr. Lidstone has a bachelor’s degree in Geological Sciences from Cornell University and a master’s degree in Earth Resources from Colorado State University. Mr. Lidstone previously completed vadose zone monitoring studies for two commercial restaurant septic and leach fields in Summit County, Colorado. Mr. Stacy and Mr. Lidstone are familiar with the geology of the Laramie Basin, and have completed studies of the Casper Aquifer for the city of Cheyenne and the Wyoming Water Development Commission. Both Lidstone and Stacy are bound by a professional code of ethics and have not, nor ever completed a scientific study with a “predetermined outcome.” We find this statement totally unfounded, and we would presume, self-motivated.
Albany County completed a competitive, state-approved selection process prior to their selection of Wenck. At no time did Albany County direct Wenck to achieve some predetermined answer, nor did they attempt to influence the study. Mr. Starkey made a clearly false and unsubstantiated claim that “from the Request for Proposal forward the outcome of the study was predetermined and the study was designed to achieve this predetermined outcome.” His unsubstantiated statements that the study created man-made conduits to the Casper Formation are blatantly false. Starkey has provided no supporting data nor any scientific basis for these false accusations. Far from politicized science, this project relied upon the expertise and analysis of multiple licensed professionals, a competent Wyoming licensed drill crew, and a nationally certified water quality testing laboratory.
Mr. Miller falsely stated that Mr. Hinckley and Mr. Moody were listed as consultants to the Wenck study. Wenck reviewed professional work by competent hydrogeologists, including Hinckley and Moody as well as by 10 other agencies and scientists, including work completed by Western Water Consultants. Despite Mr. Miller’s false and unsubstantiated claims, neither Hinckley, Moody, nor Western Water were consultants to this study. Wenck has and will continue to make independent professional decisions on what data are valid and what data are not.
Mr. Miller stated that Wenck drilled through an active leach field and damaged an infiltrator and stated that the drilling program has allowed nitrates directly into the Casper Aquifer which bordered on negligence. Mr. Miller obviously did not read or if he did read, clearly did not understand the Albany County Septic System Impact Analysis. There were no vertical drill holes through the leach field. Two exploratory holes were completed upgradient, outside of the leach field area and were properly abandoned. All drill holes below the leach field collared outside of the leach field, were drilled at an angle, and were completed with lysimeters and impermeable bentonite seals. An infiltrator was damaged but was repaired immediately. There was no fluid in that infiltrator at the time. Angled boreholes were drilled using new hollow stem augers to prevent contamination of the vadose zone soils. Similarly, the lysimeters were placed with care to prevent preferential water movement down the boreholes.
In summary, Wenck independently completed a vadose zone monitoring system beneath a leach field. The property in Sherman Hills was chosen based on representative geologic conditions, its location, and access via landowner consent. Besides the lysimeter soil moisture samples, Wenck collected soil and wastewater samples and had them analyzed for nitrate and other parameters. This project is well documented in our May 2019 report, which is publicly available from Albany County, and was presented in public forums before Albany County and the city of Laramie.
As professionals, we are shocked at the unsubstantiated accusations floating around both the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Albany County commissioners and published as opinion pieces in the Laramie Boomerang. Our work and the work of our company are governed by the highest ethical principles and we will stand by our study. We welcome scientific discussion and supporting data, but do not see that in the recent discourse on the subject. Wenck is proud of our work and will defend its integrity and that of our personnel. We encourage Albany County and the city of Laramie to utilize the provided information and develop sound policy to benefit their residents.
Mark Stacy and Chris Lidstone are registered professional geologists who completed the Albany County Septic System Impact Analysis.
