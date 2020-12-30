“When humor goes, there goes civilization.” – Erma Bombeck
I must confess that I really do not like flying on commercial airlines. I do my best to relax and endure the flights by listening to music. It was about 18 years ago when I decided to purchase a state-of-the-art MP3 player so that I could choose the music that I listened to on my cross-country and international flights. (I now listen to the music that is downloaded onto my smart-phone.)
My son, Christopher, has always been technologically advanced and when he was about 10-years-old, I asked him to download some of my archaic CDs onto my new mp3. He told me that he was glad to help. I handed him the MP3 and a few my CDs. The next day he handed me back the MP3 player and told me that it was ready to go.
A few days later I had to travel on a business trip, so I boarded a plane at Denver International. About 15 minutes after takeoff, the pilot announced that we could use our electronic devices. I promptly turned on the MP3, popped in my ear buds, closed my eyes and started listening to the songs that I had chosen.
I thoroughly enjoyed listening to my kind of music and began to settle in for a nice long nap. I was rudely awakened by an unfamiliar and very childish song which I think is titled, “I’m a Barbie Girl.” Yep, Christopher was and is a bit of a comedian so he also downloaded onto my MP3 about six rather bizarre songs of his own choosing. I must confess, the songs, in contrast to my music, were individually and collectively quite hilarious. I had no choice other than to laugh.
Upon returning from my business trip I thanked Christopher for his comical ingenuity. He responded with his typical devilish grin. Henry Ward Beecher wrote, “A person without a sense of humor is like a wagon without springs. It’s jolted by every pebble on the road.”
For more than a year now, we have found a whole lot of pebbles upon our individual and collective road. I assure you that a sense of humor will assist us, individually and collectively, as we attempt to overcome our ever so invasive challenges.
For example, during our April 2020 lockdown, my downtown law office was not open to the public. Our office staff, with only the exception of our receptionist (i.e., Yvonne who answered the phone and opened mail) worked from home. During this time I often went to the office in the early morning and candidly enjoyed having the whole place to myself. It was during one of these mornings when a young delivery woman unexpectedly walked into my secluded office. It looked like she was wearing a full hazmat suit, including mask, goggles, and latex gloves. She was holding a medium-sized package.
I said, “Hello.” She then immediately extended the package and said, “Will you please take this?” I inquired about what was in the package. She did not know what was in the package. The package was then carefully placed upon my conference table, after which she acquired my name and quickly departed.
Yvonne came into the office a few hours later and I showed her the package. I then suggested that Yvonne promptly take the package down into the basement (i.e. 7 floors below us) so that she could safely open it. Yvonne laughed and recommended that we just open the package there. The package was cautiously opened and we found that it contained two bottles of Windex. We both had a good laugh. I am so glad that the mystery package wasn’t filled with radioactive plutonium!
A few days after the mystery package was opened, I realized that I continued to precisely park in my designated office parking space, even though all of the other 66 parking spaces around me were vacant. I decided that the next time I parked my car I would try to occupy as many spaces as I possibly could. So, the next morning I parked my Dodge Charger over the top of four parking spaces and photographed my attempt to stay outside of the lines.
I emailed the photograph to my children. My daughter Nicole responded by letting me know that with a little more effort and creativity I could have blocked six parking spaces. I looked closer at the photo and observed that she was correct.
When needed, please don’t hesitate to seek out and find your funny bone.
