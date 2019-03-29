Despite recent criticism from the Casper Star Editorial Board, Governor Gordon is off to a good start, having handled this legislative session quite swimmingly. It is mind-numbing how many special interest groups, media outlets and lobbyists put pressure on Wyoming politicians in an attempt to get their own interests or the interests of their clients’ advanced. Sadly, many of these lobbyists are paid with our tax dollars by government entities to bring lots of pressure on Wyoming politicians to grow government and protect flawed and systemic interests. However, as I see it, Governor Gordon did not cave into the pressure in his first go-round with the Legislature, and he should be commended.
A case in point of Governor Gordon not yielding to special interest pressure but standing up for the interest and rights of Wyoming citizens can be seen by his allowing Senate File 49 to pass into law. There was a lot of pressure by government lobbyists and the all-powerful Wyoming County Commissioners’ Association to get this bill vetoed because it gives private schools equal footing under the law to Wyoming’s sacred cow, public schools, by removing the ability to create draconian zoning restrictions for private schools from the county commissioners.
The Casper Star flat out missed it on this one. This bill protects the education of children by giving parents the freedom to decide how their children are educated, and that is as much “local control” as you can get! Teton County was attempting to regulate private schools in the area out of business by not allowing them to build sufficiently sized facilities and choking them off. Their objective was to drive a particular school out of business because the Jackson elitists could not control it.
Any way you slice it, this was an infringement on the rights of students and their parents to pursue an education, which is guaranteed by the Wyoming Constitution. Eli Bebout, R- Riverton, former President of the Senate, stepped up to put an end to this corruption by using his influence and statesmanship to pass SF 49. This bill forces local communities to treat private schools equally to public schools. On top of protecting our rights to education that are protected in the Wyoming Constitution, this bill brings competition, protects real local control (the parents’ right to do what is best for their kids) and allows for economic diversity in education. All this talk of economic diversification in Wyoming is simply not possible without options for education to attract businesses, their owners and employees.
After observing the fiasco of government-paid lobbyists on this bill and others, I hope Senator Bebout’s next big initiative will be to go one step further and pass a law that government entities cannot hire lobbyists to work against the interests of Wyoming citizens. This is a form of corruption that you expect to see in California or DC, but it’s happening here. I say not on our watch! What say you Governor Gordon and Sen. Bebout?
In closing, I’d like to give Governor Gordon some parting advice on the vetoing of House Bill 251. I would encourage him to follow through on his predecessor’s promise to sue the state of Washington for violating the Commerce Clause of the US Constitution. HB 251 would have given the Legislature the ability to sue Washington state themselves. Gordon’s reasoning for the veto was that it would have brought confusion and redundant lawsuits because Wyoming is already working to form a coalition of landlocked state and filing an amicus brief in a suit brought by a private coal company to open Washington state’s ports. This falls way short of good enough!
Unfortunately, the clock has been ticking for over five years and we need action now. Governor Gordon, your veto indicates you have a plan to expedite this process and bring this coalition lawsuit immediately. Your veto message did not outline or reveal that plan. I would ask that you share that with us now.
Governor Mead told me in the summer of 2016 when I was running for Congress that he would initiate a suit against Washington state if its regulatory agencies blocked our coal from going out of the Millennium port. We had another conversation in February of 2018 and Governor Mead assured me they were working on things. Well, here we are nearly three years later, and no action has been taken against Washington state on this clear violation of the Commerce Clause. Millions of dollars and countless jobs have been lost by our inaction.
There will never be a better time to sue, as I believe this is a slam-dunk case. On top of having the law on our side, President Trump is at the wheel, and the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court bodes well for us. Now is the time to strike, sir! Keep the momentum going as we turn Wyoming’s ship around!
Our best days are ahead.
Darin Smith is a Cheyenne attorney, former U.S. congressional candidate and former chairman of the Laramie County Republican Party. Email: darin171@yahoo.com
