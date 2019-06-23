Make no mistake: The city of Laramie faces an existential threat. We all know that this city depends upon the Casper Aquifer for half of its drinking water, and folks out in the county east of town rely on it 100 percent.
For years, city and county governments have studied and talked about how to protect the Casper Aquifer from contamination. The area from the east of Laramie to the top of the Laramie Range is a recharge zone, meaning that water and other fluids on the surface can find their way into the aquifer. This is, of course, a good thing so long as it is H2O free of significant contamination.
Now enter the recently resurrected Tumbleweed Express. This gas station is located directly on top of the aquifer and is identified in the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan as a “high priority threat.” Imagine now the huge underground aquifer on which we depend daily for our water contaminated by gasoline or oil. What is the remediation strategy for that? There is none.
We still have time but we don’t know how much time. The county started out the right way by filing an injunction against Tumbleweed owners ACAL, LLC, but threw in the towel without a court decision. Albany County now stands unapologetic behind a policy they are calling a temporary moratorium on development above the aquifer; but be aware that moratorium actually does not stop anything, including ACAL, which moves forward unimpeded. “Exemptions” are the name given by the county to a bucket full of holes. One commissioner noted at the June 20 meeting that a root cause for this ineffectual regulation is a lack of coordination between state agencies, each operating in their own silo.
Many think of Laramie as unpolluted. When you drive around the city and notice all those little houses located in parking lots and behind businesses, inside each one is equipment that is remediating toxic chemicals left there by historical enterprises. The Laramie Rivers Conservation District obtained funding to remediate property in the West Side that once was a refinery site, full of toxic chemicals. Decades of remediation are ongoing at the former Baxter Tie Plant south of town, once designated a “Superfund” site.
Let us not repeat these mistakes. No doubt there will be some new safety features at the updated Tumbleweed. New subsurface tanks are not a part of those improvements. Someday one of those fuel tanks is going to leak or a spill will occur on the surface. When those contaminants reach the aquifer there is no turning back. That is why we argue that this is an existential crisis; it’s real. Clever attorneys can find ways to tie up government officials in knots but they cannot guarantee that no harm will result.
Is this just another abstract threat that has little chance of becoming real; or is our water supply truly under peril? You decide. You can stand up and tell your elected representatives that you want a coordinated response to this threat. Make it clear to all concerned that political careers hang in the balance. If enough of you make your wishes known, change will come.
Democracy really does work, especially here at the local level. County commissioners Jones and Richardson have gone along with County Attorney Trent’s decision to withdraw the injunction against ACAL. Write to them at commissioners@co.albany.wy.us and let them know you want them to stop this project and any additional projects that could leave our water undrinkable.
Wendy O’Leary is co-founder with spouse Patrick Sheehy of Drinkable Water Laramie. To learn more about this group, search for it on Facebook. Patrick is retired as executive director of the Wyoming news site WyoFile.com. Wendy is a teacher at Cathedral Home for Children. They have lived in Laramie for 10 years.
