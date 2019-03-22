The brutal and senseless massacre of 49 Muslims at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday, March 15 sent a shockwave of grief and sadness around the world.
People who came to worship God, the God they believe is the creator of all human beings, did not deserve to be slaughtered.
The alleged perpetrator of the massacre is someone who is evil, and whatever his grievances are, those worshippers did not deserve such a horrible fate. They are created by God, and no one has the right to take any of God’s creation unjustly.
Although little is known about the murderer’s motives, he professes to be a “white nationalist” and has been reported to harbor special hate for immigrants and Muslims. His manifesto, which I hope will not be extensively distributed, has been reported to be rambling nonsense about nationalism, citations of those who committed mass murders as his heroes, and hate for many and all.
Even worse, the killer “live-streamed” his killing spree on social media, giving those who believe like him a dose of morbid joy at the tragic loss of life that sadly included children. The social media companies were late in taking down his horrible video, something they should work hard to fix.
If we follow evil around the U.S., we can cite many examples. They include the massacres of Christian, Jewish, Sikh and Muslim worshippers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Illinois and New York.
Some politicians should be careful in their use of words and agenda to get votes. Demonizing immigrants, Mexicans, Muslims, blacks, Jews and many others creates an atmosphere of hatred and fear. Their words are weaponized by those who harbor evil and tragically use it to harm others.
As a few of our U.S. politicians promote nationalism and dislike of immigrants and anyone labelled as the “other;” corrupt politicians around the world, who have some pseudo-democracies, do the same. So hatred spreads, and evil people with agendas get licenses to harm anybody who is labelled as the “other.”
But it is important to remember if the “other” is eradicated, then the haters will come after their own who do not kowtow to their agenda of hatred and evil.
Worldwide, there are wars and evil in many places. War crimes and religious conversion are committed against Muslims in Myanmar and China, and we do not pay attention. The wars in Syria and Yemen have been raging for seven and four years, respectively, killing thousands and starving millions, and we watch and pay lip service.
Dictators in Sudan and Central Republic of Africa are muzzling any dissent by jailing thousands and killing hundreds, and that does not register in our busy lives.
All of this and many other examples of tragedies and atrocities sadly tell about our broken human condition. We can soothe our souls by pointing to all the good that many people are doing around the world, but that does not alleviate the present sufferings of our fellow humans in many places. Worse, we can become complacent and say “it is not my problem,” and let evil fester and spread.
What this sad world needs is some compassion and understanding. We have to honor and give dignity to each other. We have to look at each other as honored creatures of God who makeup this beautiful mosaic of humanity.
We would be even better for it if we follow the ethos of loving one another. As we pray for the latest victims of the tragedy in New Zealand, we also pray to God to grant us the courage to love and be kind to each other.
Mohamed Salih is a Cheyenne resident. Email: msalihwy@gmail.com.
