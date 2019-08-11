Commencing Friday, July 26, approximately 70 descendants of Col. Stephen Downey and Eva Downey arrived in Stephen and Eva’s home town of Laramie for that Sunday’s celebration of Downey Day. There was unanimity in our family on a number of points, including that every one of us Downey descendants were charmed by the warmth and hospitality of the Laramie residents.
So, first and foremost, we want to extend our sincere thanks to the Laramie community for your warm and gracious reception. While many persons deserve our special thanks, we wish to tip our hats to Narina Nunez and Caroline Pepper, present and past chairs of the University of Wyoming Psychology Department; Klint Alexander and Steve Easton, present and past deans of the School of Law; Terri Jones, chair of the Albany County Commission; Jane Nelson, president of the Albany County Historical Society; Konnie Kronk and all the terrific volunteers at the Laramie Plains Museum; as well as all of the folks at the university, Albany County and the city of Laramie who organized, supported, and participated in Downey Day. We also wish to thank Lawrence and Danny Rue Thomas of the Mad Carpenter Inn, and the Boomerang, a newspaper which continues to uphold its outstanding journalistic tradition. Finally, we offer our profuse thanks to Kim Viner. He is truly a gem in the Gem City.
Many of we Downey descendants grew up hearing of the accomplishments of our great grandparents, “The Colonel” and Eva. Being in Laramie reminded all of us that a person’s accomplishments partly derive from nature and partially from one’s environment. We learned that Laramie’s environment, values, and priorities — and the hardships which you endure and overcome — played an indispensable role in molding our great grandparents. From Laramie, and their experiences in Laramie, Stephen and Eva learned, and passed on, invaluable traits that we descendants have long honored. We now know the source. From their decades in Laramie, our great grandparents learned tenacity, kindness, respect for others as well as nature, resourcefulness, and, yes, courage. They also learned the importance of being grounded.
This past Saturday, many of us gathered at the Downey burial plot in Greenhill Cemetery. My daughter Alexis is an anthropologist and department chair at a California university. Members of our family spontaneously made a circle and held hands, as my daughter talked about the “quality of place.” We discussed how in our family, that place is Laramie. We discussed how the “spring” that started with our great grandparents had flowed through the generations, right through to the fifth generation Downeys, some of whom were at Greenhill that day. We acknowledged our pride proud that our roots led back to Laramie, and that we got the benefit of so many Laramian qualities.
Eva Owen (later Downey) arrived in Laramie in June 1868, age 15, with her nearly destitute mother Sarah, and two siblings. Sarah did not simply survive; she thrived in Laramie, and along the way planted the very first tree in Laramie, in front of what is now 126 Ivinson Ave. The Colonel, a veteran of the Union Army, arrived in Laramie in 1869, exactly 150 years ago. He brought more than a decorated military career and a background as a lawyer; he arrived with an indomitable spirit, a “where there’s a will, there’s a way” attitude, and a love for education itself and its joys and benefits. Those attributes blossomed in Laramie. This translated into a personal crusade to start a university in Laramie, and a lifelong commitment to the University of Wyoming. He richly deserves the title, “The Father of the University.” He also brought with him a solid granite belief in the pivotal role of law in a civilized society. This led him to a distinguished career as a lawyer in Laramie, including as prosecuting attorney for many years, seven terms in Wyoming’s Legislature and notably, trying the first case in recorded history before a jury which included women. When, in 1871, women’s suffrage was being threatened with repeal, he cast in the Legislature the deciding vote preventing repeal.
Eva Downey had 10 children with Stephen. She also found time (somehow) to be a charter member of the predecessor to the Albany County Library, and also the Laramie Women’s Club, as well as president of the Cathedral Home for Women. She was also a most devoted member and leader of St. Matthew’s Cathedral. After the Colonel’s sudden death in 1902, she was the glue, inspiration, and motivation for the Downey family until she passed away in 1937 in Laramie. But their legacy and all that they learned from their many years in Laramie did not pass with them. The Laramie and Downey legacies continued on, and continue to this day. Stephen and Eva had 10 children, all of whom grew up in Laramie. Those sons and daughters of Laramie have had significant influences in Laramie, and nationally. Their oldest daughter was June Etta Downey. She is more than a name on a University of Wyoming dormitory. “Aunt June” was the very first woman to serve as an academic chair at a university in the United States. She was a widely read author and poet, and acclaimed philosopher, and later a trailblazer in psychology; she proudly ascribed her success to Laramie, the university and her family. Oldest son Corlett served as the Albany County attorney and later as mayor of Laramie. Although afflicted by polio at an early age, he practiced law in Laramie for 36 years. He, like at least seven of his siblings, attended UW; he was the only male graduate of the university in 1895.
Younger brother Sheridan attended the University of Wyoming before graduating from the University of Michigan Law School. He then headed west to California. In California, he saw and felt the pain of men and women broken by the Depression. He entered politics, winning election to the United States Senate in 1936. He accomplished much for our nation during his 12 years in the Senate. During his tenure, the United States was forced to enter into World War II. Ninety-five of 96 U.S. Senators voiced no opposition to interning American citizens of Japanese descent. One Senator vociferously objected, the man with the Laramie roots, Sheridan Downey.
Sheridan’s next younger brother was my grandfather, Stephen Jr. After excelling at the University of Michigan law school, he also headed west. When he arrived in Sacramento, he was out of money, so there he stayed. He became one of the most loved and respected lawyers ever to practice in Sacramento, not simply because of his legal acumen, but because of his Laramie-bred traits: humility and humanity. Growing up in Laramie, Stephen also understood the fundamental importance of water. He packed that respect with him to Sacramento, and over his lifetime became the pre-eminent authority on California water law. Over the years, he testified in Congress on many water bills, and had an incredible 18 cases before the United States Supreme Court. Along the way, he became a legal confidante to Chief Justice Earl Warren, and started what is today the largest firm in California’s capital city.
Evangeline (“Vanny”), like her older sister June, was a university professor and published author, and the youngest sister, Dorothy, followed suit as an author. The penultimate Downey child, Alice, was the family’s historian. She memorialized our oral history, and the facts and feel of Laramie 100 years ago. She was succeeded as family historian by her daughter, Barbara, and her granddaughter Anne.
The succeeding Downey generations have spawned grounded, respectful, and motivated folks, professors and teachers, decorated military officers, lawyers, poets, authors, and fortunately, not any gold seekers, that having been The Colonel’s Achilles heel. And to where do we trace all this back? To Laramie, and the virtues our forbearers learned in the Gem City.
“Aunt June” authored the University’s alma mater. It spoke to her love of the University. It was also prescient. One verse states, “‘Tis the college! Ah, we love it! Shrine of many joys and tears. And the rays that light upon it are prophetic of its years.” We Downey descendants would like to respectfully amend my great aunt’s hallowed words: “‘Tis the college and Laramie and its residents! Ah, we love them!”
Heartfelt thanks to Laramie for making Downey Day such a success and wonderful memory. We all look forward to the day when we will return to your wonderful city.
Stephen Boutin is the great-grandson of Stephen and Eva Downey. He practices law in Sacramento, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.