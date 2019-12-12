Americans are wasteful. Undeniably, one-use plastic has enabled much economic growth. Plastics with purpose of distribution and sanitation, for example, benefit businesses and the people. Plastic bags, however, in the long term, don’t benefit the people or businesses.
According to Earth Policy Institute, every minute the world collectively uses 2 million plastic bags. Most plastic bags are used to haul one item, and one item only.
The economic growth associated with plastic is short term; the government will end up spending more money mitigating plastic pollution. The city of Laramie was forced to purchase mobile fences to prevent plastic pollution at the dump. This money could have been invested in community driven projects.
Making the switch away from plastic can be done. Although paper bags can be recycled, they require as much as 4 times the energy to produce.
Reusable bags are the solution. A 2018 Danish Study states that cotton bags can be used upward of 7,000 times, compared to the one-use of plastic.
It is ingrained in American society that plastic bags will always be there without fault. The only way to transition America off of plastic bags, is to make individuals pay to use them.
A small fee put onto plastic bags can profoundly reduce the amount of bags being used. In Ireland, for example, a 22 cent tax imposed on every plastic bag has decreased their overall use by nearly 90 percent.
Taxing bags can be complicated and counterproductive, a more direct solution may be a simple fee. Businesses will be required to collect this fee based on the total number of plastic bags each individual customer uses. This fee will be invested back into the company.
Imposing a fee, rather than a tax, will more directly benefit the businesses. Taxes can be considered government overreach; where as a fee will only benefit the businesses. This fee should be favored over a full ban because of the economic ramifications of a ban; ramifications on grocers, manufacturers and distributors.
This fee does not require people to stop using plastic bags, it only suggests the switch.
Owen Reese is a senior at Laramie High School. He is A Cheyenne native and lifelong environmental advocate.
