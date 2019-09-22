When I was growing up, a favorite T.V. show was “The Lone Ranger.” This guardian of good deeds rode in the hills, catching the villains—no matter what their crime. The “Lone Ranger” was aptly named because he chose to hide his identity with a mask and to work as a solitary force for good. There was a problem with our hero, though. It was that the “Lone Ranger” wasn’t really “alone.” He had his talented horse, Silver, and his ever-present helper—Tonto. It was the two together, with their faithful steeds, who tamed the West.
The enchantment with solo performances and solo success doesn’t feel appropriate as we value the web of life. It is our connection to each other and to the land that gives us a hope beyond our trials and success. So, after long years of going “solo,” we in Wyoming are join other states in celebrating: Public Lands Day.
September 28th is now honored in our public school calendar as part of our heritage. In public lands, we have found common purpose and common ground. We in Wyoming know the wonder of wide open spaces, where we can feel the sun and see the sky.
That’s what Senator Enzi meant when he compared his sense of history to the wonder of today. He wrote: “The first people who encountered the North Platte must have been amazed by the sight of these waters. As you approach the river, the sound of rushing water captures your attention and you feel an immediate sense of reverence for this magical place, a sense of awe and respect that amplifies your anticipation. The sun plays on the water and shimmers like diamonds as it dances on the surface. The North Platte…is a river that sustained and sustains people.” Seven Greatest Wonders of Wyoming
It is public lands that help all of us to move from the busy-ness, the shallowness, the noise of urban lives to places where we can listen to the water and see the sky! As Senator Enzi knows, public lands offer what we cannot buy—a tangible way to know peace of mind.
It is access to public lands that gives hope for a sanctuary away from the electronic noise, highway speed, the rat-race of each day. When we cannot see the forces of Nature, we feel trapped in a world of our own making
Not so long ago, Wendell Berry, wrote words which echo the sanctuary of timeless space:
“I come into the peace of wild things
Who do not tax themselves with forethought of grief. I come into the presence of still water
And feel above me the day-blind stars, waiting with their light.
For a time, I rest in the grace of the world and am free…”
It is public lands that teach us spaciousness of heart and mind,
a way to look “up” at the sky.
But, public lands also help us look “out.” As Governor Gordon’s proclamation reads:
“….WHEREAS public lands promote civic ideals that include sound stewardship; and WHEREAS stewardship requires the goodwill, cooperation, and active support of citizens, businesses, community, local and state officials, youth and adults….NOW,THEREFORE, I MARK GORDON,
do hereby recognize September 28, 2019 as WYOMING PUBLIC LANDS DAY.
Right in our own “back yard” we can look up and look out to know that our individual lives are part of a greater Whole. We can have a hope beyond despair. In the wonder of mountains and prairies, we can finally understand the Power that created it all:
“I had heard of Thee by the hearing of the ear, but now my eyes see Thee….” Job 42:5
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is retired minister in the United Church of Christ, and offered UW courses in “Religion and Science.” Currently, she is a practicing contemplative and chair of “On Sacred Ground,” through the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
