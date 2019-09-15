Two separate emergency announcements in late August by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and by the U.S. Surgeon General highlight the vital role of prevention in building healthy communities in Wyoming.
A dramatic increase in severe lung ailments tied to vaping prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) to issue an Official Health Advisory stating that “youth, young adults, pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not use e-cigarettes.”
The Health Advisory stated that, “as of Aug. 27, 2019, 215 possible cases have been reported from 25 states and additional reports of pulmonary illness are under investigation. One patient (in Illinois) with a history of recent e-cigarette use was hospitalized with severe pulmonary disease and subsequently died.”
In a separate announcement, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued a public health warning about the need to protect youth and pregnant women from the health risks of using today’s high potency marijuana, which can be more than ten times as strong as marijuana available in the 1990’s.
Alex M. Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, joined the surgeon general at the announcement and affirmed that, although some state laws have changed, marijuana continues to be illegal under federal law. “This is a dangerous drug,” Mr. Azar said. “No amount of marijuana use during pregnancy or adolescence is safe.”
The Surgeon General highlighted the importance of prevention efforts in protecting youth and communities from the harms of high-potency marijuana. “Science-based messaging campaigns and targeted prevention programming are urgently needed to ensure that risks are clearly communicated and amplified by local, state, and national organizations. Clinicians can help by asking about marijuana use, informing mothers-to-be, new mothers, young people, and those vulnerable to psychotic disorders, of the risks.”
Wyoming is fortunate to have prevention coalitions in most counties that work on important issues that include alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and suicide prevention. Utilizing a data-driven decision-making process, the goal of each coalition is to complete a comprehensive needs assessment to address needs and create positive change in their communities.
All are invited to learn more by attending the “Day of Prevention,” from 8 am to 2 pm on Friday October 4, 2019, at Casper College. The event will feature a series of brief presentations led by community leaders, medical professionals, law-enforcement personnel and others who will focus on the importance of prevention and why it matters. There will also be a series of moving presentations by people who will share their personal experience with substance abuse and mental health issues. The day will conclude with a call to action panel discussion.
The Day of Prevention is sponsored by the Daniels Fund, True Oil, the Wold Foundation, the Wyoming Prevention Action Alliance, Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, the Casper Star Tribune, and Casper College. The event is free-of-charge and includes lunch. For more information, visit www.WYPrevention.org
Rhea Parsons is the director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police education and prevention campaign.
