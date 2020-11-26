“I cried because I had no shoes until I met a man who had no feet.” — Helen Keller
In July 2007 the retina in my left eye detached and I lost all vision in the eye. Shortly thereafter, I underwent surgery to repair the detached retina. After consulting with my eye surgeon and conducting some on-line research, I had to accept the fact that it was unlikely that my vision would ever be fully restored.
During the surgery, my physician gently returned the retina to its proper position and then placed a gas bubble in my eye. The bubble held my retina in place and it naturally dissipated/dissolved after a few weeks. However, for the bubble to effectively secure the retina, I had to point my head straight at the ground, 24/7, for two weeks. That was not the most pleasant two weeks of my life.
After complying with all medical directives, I returned to my surgeon to have the bandages removed from my eye. After the bandages were removed I promptly celebrated because I could see quite clearly through my repaired eye. A nurse then took me to a separate room so that she could give me an eye test.
I had 20/40 vision in my left eye, which was the same as it had been prior to the retina detaching. The nurse patiently listened as I told her of my hope and desire for my left eye to have 20/20 vision. I wanted her to retest my eye. She then professionally, but firmly told me that most of the patients who underwent my type of surgery were fortunate if they could identify the large E at the beginning of the test. Message received.
I was a bit ashamed of myself for my ingratitude. Why do we so readily take for granted that which so many of God’s children can only dream of acquiring?
Good health is one thing that is easily taken for granted. Not everyone is so fortunate. For example, in March 2019 my wife and I met a remarkable young woman who I shall call Jane. Jane has a severe form of lupus which substantially impedes her ability to participate in and enjoy many of the routine daily activities that we take for granted.
Do you remember the horrid “cyclone bomb” (i.e. big blizzard) that occurred in March 2019? Unfortunately, Jane underwent some major surgery and was hospitalized a day or two before we were hit with the cyclone bomb. Jane lived in Laramie and a friend had planned on coming to get her after she was released from the hospital.
When Jane was released from the hospital, I-80 was closed and her friend could not pick her up. We were contacted and asked if we would assist Jane until her friend arrived. We agreed to help and our immediate thought was that Jane could stay with us. However, we remembered that some of our family members were fighting the common cold. We did not want to expose Jane to any illnesses during her post-op recovery. Accordingly we reserved and paid for a nice hotel room where Jane could safely relax in peace and quiet.
We drove our reliable SUV 4x4 to the hospital and picked up Jane. She appeared to be about 25 years-old at the time and, within just the past few years had experienced more major medical procedures than most of us will ever experience in a lifetime. Lupus had damaged most of her major organs. And yet, by all appearances Jane was a very calm, confident, positive and pleasant daughter of God.
Jane needed to have a prescription filled, so we first drove her to the only pharmacy that we could find that was open at the time. While waiting to have her prescription filled, I had the opportunity to talk with and more importantly listen to Jane. In spite of her daily physical challenges, Jane was very optimistic about life in general. Vivian Greene wrote, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass….it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” Jane had indeed learned how to “dance in the rain.”
After her prescription was filled we drove to the hotel. We then helped her get settled into her room and made arrangements for any needed room/meal service. Finally, we gave her our phone number and told her to call if she needed anything. To this day, I vividly recall Jane’s transcendent smile as she sincerely thanked us for our compassion and support.
The highway opened up the next morning and Jane’s friend picked her up and safely drove her back to Laramie.
Please strive to follow Jane’s example by not taking for granted the many blessings that you have been given and by learning to joyfully dance in the rain. Happy Thanksgiving.
