When I was growing up, my sister and I had a way of expressing our anger. We would say to each other “Oh, go blow your nose in a mud puddle.” Now, when I walk in Laramie, I see real puddles and think of her. I am 74 and she is 76, but the meaning of mud puddles are just as real as our long-distance phone calls.
My recollections in this nostalgic time remind me of the critical question asked by the Dean of St. Matthews Cathedral—What is the meaning of the Incarnation? What a beautiful question. We spend so many ways preparing for the holidays, but we forget the spiritual reason –to remind ourselves of the Incarnation.
Sometimes my spiritual answer comes in my resistance to the “too-much-ness” of sweet food, of gifts we can’t afford, and of nostalgia. It’s easy to idealize Christmas past. But, I’m not “Dreaming of a White Christmas,” because I want less ice and snow.
Finally, our holiday “obligations” can cause our hearts to miss our relationships with each other…and with God. My painful story goes back to a Christmas when our son was only three. His grandmother decided he should give his wish list to Santa. So, we went to the mall, and stood in line “forever,” until Shawn was able to sit on the lap of the great bearded man. Instead of telling Santa his wishes, Shawn began to cry. He wasn’t ready. In fact, I think, he was afraid.
My point is simple—This is the season to celebrate the Incarnation. But, we’re so busy with our preparations that we miss the meaning. By some great Mystery, God chose to be right here! That’s the miracle—the living presence of the Living God. The Orthodox Way says it best: “These, then, are the two poles in our experience of the Divine. God is both further from us, and nearer to us, than anything else. And we find, paradoxically, that these two poles do not cancel one another out: on the contrary, the more we are attracted to one pole, the more vividly we become aware of the other….” In other words, The One Who called the worlds into being…is as near as our common humanity.
So, in this season when I get even farther behind, I turn to a wise book, written by the Linn family. It’s called Healing Your Image of God. The book begins with the image many of us learned in childhood –God is the Bearded Man on the White Throne — and continues with a mother distraught by her son’s suicide. In agony, she asks her priest “Will God forgive my son?” Fr. Linn turns the question around—“What would you do if you were God?” The mother simply replies: “I would give him a hug.” That’s the answer of the season: In the mess of our living, the God we seek is already seeking us.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, former teacher of Religious Studies, and team leader for the Wyoming Interfaith Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.