When Erma Bombeck learned she was dying of cancer, she wrote about “Soul Food” or what she would do if she …”Had (Her) Life to Live Over.”
Erma taught us joy, even with our mistakes. Her list of re-do’s at life include:
I would have invited friends over to dinner
even if the carpet was stained or the sofa faded.
I would have taken the time to listen to my grandfather
ramble about his youth.
I would have gone to bed when I was sick
instead of pretending the earth would go into a holding pattern
if I weren’t there for the day.
I would never have insisted the car windows be rolled up in the summer
just because my hair had been teased and sprayed.
I would have cried and laughed less while watching television
and more while watching life.
But mostly, given another shot at life, I would seize every minute
look at it and really see it…live it and never give it back.
(So), don’t worry about who doesn’t like you, who has more, or who’s doing what.
Instead cherish the relationships we have….and think about
what God has blessed us with.
The point of Thanksgiving is not the holiday before or a sales event, but to pause in the midst of our demanding lives to simply offer thanks. And, spiritual guides say it is well to do that, not just at meals, but in the living of our days. It is, in fact, an attitude of gratitude that changes our tragedies into gift. A quadriplegic, Doug, who is still in a motorized wheel-chair, chooses not to live a life of negativity but gratefulness. Each morning, he prays:
“Thank you, God, for the beauty I’m going to see today.”
The point of Thanksgiving is first from those who landed on Plymouth Rock and recognized their need to be thankful in spite of the deaths and hard winter. The second point is for us, to remember what we have as gifts from the Creator, the colors of the rainbow, the health of food, and the connections with our human family. There is a persistence in thankfulness that transforms our lives. As Oprah Winfrey reminded college students “The purpose of your soul gets revealed to you daily. It is not just one thing, it is the thread that connects all the dots.”
When we focus on the gifts of Life, we move beyond ourselves to become aware of the goodness around us. As Doug McBeain turns from what he can’t do to what he can do each even in ordinary ways: “Thank you, Lord, for the beauty I am going to see today.”
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is the chair of “On Sacred Ground” for the Wyoming Interfaith Network, and former lecturer in religious studies at UW, Drury College, Iliff Seminary.
