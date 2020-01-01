My favorite professor, Dr. Potthoff, used to say about our frenzied world:
“Remember, you may win the ‘rat race,’ but, you’re still a rat.”
On New Year’s Eve, it’s important to remember that. We try so hard all year long to reach certain goals. We try in our families, in our studies, in our jobs. This is a highly competitive society, and we need to “run hard” just to keep up. That’s the “rat race.” We see it all around, but mostly when we drive to big cities, like Denver, where folks commute, sometimes two hours each way, just so they can succeed at the jobs.
And,, then, there are other rats in the race, some who know it and some who feel it, and some who think this is just the “new normal.” We try to keep up, but we can’t. Our bodies and our minds…and our spirits were not meant for such speed. As the Psalmist said: “Stop and consider the wondrous works of God.”
New Year’s Eve comes on its annual cycle. It’s time again to watch the changing of time. But, what does it mean to celebrate the giant ball drop on Times Square?
I understood that when I helped to welcome petroleum engineers from the Soviet Union. To these international friends, it was indeed important to celebrate New Year’s.
Peter and his wife invited me to toast the New Year at 2:00 in the afternoon because that was midnight Moscow time. It wasn’t just a Soviet ritual, and an occasion for delicious snacks, but for honoring, together, the promise of a New Year.
You see, following the oppression of Christianity, the Communists didn’t know what to do about Christmas, so they adopted New Years. It became, and still is, a favorite holiday. It is a way to celebrate…even in the midst of winter. Perhaps the New Year will bring something we have longed for. Perhaps the New Year will bring change. Perhaps the New Year holds a promise we have yet to see.
That’s the mindset of those who do not set their aspirations on a star. Secular societies offer a concrete expression of hope, but religious communities accept something more.
We celebrate not just the changes in time, but the Force beyond Time. We celebrate the dimensions of a distant star. We celebrate a cycle, not just of repetition, but a balance that teaches more than again and yet again. As Ecclesiastes said—“To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven.” As we get caught up in our own versions of the “rat race,” let us have an integrity beyond success and a vision beyond the human mind. May we celebrate a Purpose…beyond the passing of Time.
So, we live in a world of “rat races,” but something in our soul reaches for more. Something in our deepest self does, indeed, count the passages of Time, but feels there is something beyond them. Perhaps that’s what Viktor Frankl meant when he wrote his major work to prevent suicide. This psychiatrist didn’t call it “Successful Strategies for Winning the Rat Race,” but he did call it “Man’s Search for Meaning.” Because, this survivor of the Holocaust believed, as do I, that our lives need to be embraced beyond the ticking of the clock, and the drop of the glittering ball on New Year’s Eve.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer leads “On Sacred Ground” on behalf of the Wyoming Interfaith Network. She is a former teacher at UW, Colorado College, the University of New Hampshire, and Drury College. In Laramie, she served St.Paul’s U.C. C. for 26 years.
