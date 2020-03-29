I am 8 years old and in 2nd grade at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School. Since COVID-19 is keeping me home from school and other activities, I wanted to share what it has been like for a kid.
My family was going to go to Disneyland over Spring Break, but we had to cancel the trip because we didn’t want to bring back germs. We also had to cancel my sister Annika's 5th birthday party. My mom planned a virtual surprise party on Zoom instead. Lots of Annika’s friends, and even Anna and Elsa from Frozen were able to join. Anna and Elsa sang songs with us and we all ate cupcakes. Annika loved her party and getting to see all of her friends.
Since I have more time at home now and I really love running, I have been able to run a lot. I ran my farthest run ever (over 5 miles) during Spring Break and I also ran my fastest 5k last weekend (in 28 minutes). I’m glad we can still go outside safely because running feels good.
We have found lots of ways to stay busy. My friend Willow had a dance party in her front yard. Her parents used sidewalk chalk to make dance circles on the driveway and sidewalk that were far enough apart so we wouldn’t spread germs. We all danced in our own dance circles to Queen’s Greatest Hits.
My family has been playing lots of games together too. We really like the card game Sleeping Queens. I have also been reading and writing and creating lots of art.
I miss school and seeing my friends and teachers. I hope people in Laramie are also staying home as much as they can, so we can slow the spread of COVID-19. I will be happy when we can go back to school safely.
Chaitan Murthy is in second grade at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School. He loves running and writing stories, and wants to make movies when he grows up. He lives in Laramie with his sister, parents, grandparents, and his dog Taj.
