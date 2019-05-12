When I gave birth to our daughter, her pediatrician gave her a poem, called “Lessons,” and a valuable book How To Really Love Your Child.
That was my “bible” for mothering. In it is a chapter that stays with me.
It’s called “focused attention.” And, I see that as healing in all kinds of ways.
The point of this reflection is simple. What makes children, of all ages, well is tender relationships. We need each other in order to thrive.
But, we live in a world that is increasing cold. We ask technology to replace human care. We let our cell phones, our i-pads, our computers take over the quality of conversation. We have forgotten how to hold each other.
The most vivid example that comes to mind is from my undergraduate days, where we, as would-be psychologists, studied a famous experiment. Baby monkeys were given two kinds of model moms. One was made of wire but offered breast-like access to milk. The other pseudo-mother had no milk, but she was soft and cuddly. The experiment showed that baby monkeys would starve because they related to the soft mother and went to her for comfort and then avoided the cold “mother” and its milk.
The importance of just being together, of listening with the heart, of the gift of human touch is profoundly understood by the “Wrap-Around Program” for troubled families. Its founder concludes that physical punishment is less traumatic than chronic neglect.
So, once a year, we celebrate Mother’s Day, but I think we need to celebrate “mother’s knowing” all year long. This is the wisdom that comes from a willingness just to look without judgment, just to listen, just to be. A mother’s (and father’s) undivided attention teaches us that we matter.
This is the great human gift that is preached by the “saints” of all religions—that we have a relationship with the God Who gave us life, that we have transcendent dignity. Nothing that we do or nothing that is done to us can take that away. The religions call it by different names, but Martin Buber, a Jewish theologian, called it “I-Thou.” The God Who made us is nearer to us than we are to ourselves. God holds us in steadfast love.
So, in an age where electronic devices demand so much of our time, it is even more important to act on “timeless” wisdom. Even if we suffer, even if we cry out, even if we think no one is listening, still we are not alone. The gospel records that Mary heard Simeon say “A sword will pierce through your heart, also.” And, this mother was listening; “She kept all these things in her heart, pondering them.”
No computer, or cell phone, or big-screen T.V. can give us the warm relationships we need. Our human longings can lead us to loneliness or to the Source of Life.
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a mother, a grandmother, the former pastor of St. Paul’s United and instructor in Religious Studies at UW.
