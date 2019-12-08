In response to Mr. Bern Hinckley’s column in the Sunday, Nov. 24, edition of the Boomerang: I seldom go on the offensive in response to an attack on our committee, but I’m growing tired of the false information that has come out recently from Mr. Hinckley.
I was not present at the meeting in question that Mr. Hinckley was referring to as I was sick. However, I have been on the planning and zoning board for Albany County since 2016. I have always listened to people that have bothered to come to our meetings with an open mind and always will. Your attack on our committee with regard to the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone is completely off the mark. We have listened to you during countless meetings bring up the same subject over and over again, with little or no evidence.
I can say there isn’t a single person in this city/county that is not worried about the aquifer, none more than the five people sitting on this board you like to attack. Amazingly enough, three of those five on the board rely completely on that source of water as their only supply of water.
Early on, when I listened to your speeches to our committee about what you deem to be a problem with the western boundary of the APOZ (which is all you have ever been worried about), I wondered how genuine you could possibly be when you have never bothered to mention the most pressing danger to our aquifer: Telephone Canyon and Interstate 80. Had you been beating your drum as loud about this danger, I would have accepted you as a genuine proponent for aquifer protection. In all these years I have wondered why you have been so fixated on the western boundary of the APOZ. I can only come up with one scenario that fits: “Because I said so it is,” which is a completely egotistical reason for this push.
Let’s do bring up some of the evidence that you have brought forward in your quest for the “holy golden western boundary.” First of all, the three monitoring wells that the city of Laramie funded to drill in the APOZ (which I might add were less than the state-required 100 feet from an existing leach field) — the USGS ran some tests on one of those three wells and I encourage people to obtain those test results they are very enlightening. The test is available through their web site and the well that was tested was well ALB31.
Another test you brought up was the test of a leach field that Albany County funded, looking at nitrate levels in the ground under a leach field. Mr. Hinckley and Mr. Moody are listed as consultants for this test well, which the geologist admitted drilling through an active leach field. In fact, there is some evidence he might have drilled right through the land owner’s infiltrator system.
Again, while not directly involved with this study, Mr. Hinckley and Mr. Moody were involved as consultants. Since the test bore went through at very least the leach field and at worst the infiltrator, it is a complete false test. Of course, there will be high nitrate levels from the leach field. No real data of nitrate levels could ever be used for a legitimate study. In fact, drilling through the leach field could allow nitrates access down to the aquifer and borders on negligence.
Another subject you have brought up for the media and our meetings was a test conducted for the Tumbleweed gas station east of town in the APOZ. For the readers I would like to state the exact quote from Mr. Hinckley’s summation presented to our committee: “The Tumbleweed consultant estimated the thickness of the Satanka Shale at a maximum of 61 feet presumably at the northeast corner of the Tumbleweed parcel, where the Satanka is thickest.” Really you want this as evidence to move the western boundary? An estimate? I’m fairly certain we could find others to estimate it to be thicker. This is the type of so-called scientific evidence you have been bringing before our committee for as long as I have been on the board. Then when you don’t get your way, like a spoiled child, you run to the press and attack us. In an article, that was printed by the Boomerang on this subject, someone in the group of which Mr. Hinckley is associated with maligned the Department of Environmental Quality for the lack of testing that took place on the underground tanks at the Tumbleweed gas station. They should have called the state DEQ and talked to the person in charge of the testing of those tanks, as the DEQ did extensive testing on these tanks, and were more than satisfied with the results of the tests and the upgrades that took place there. If you have a problem with the state DEQ, I suggest you go after them. Good luck, by the way.
The well that you bring up as having a high level of nitrates 19 mg/l is more than likely a very old well and has obviously lost its casing or never had any to begin with, so it is leaching back nitrates from surrounding areas. In fact, this well you refer to is not listed or permitted with the State of Wyoming, so there are no records pertaining to its construction at all. I believe that well should be inspected by the State of Wyoming. Wells like this, to be safe, should be plugged so they can never have a chance of letting nitrates into the aquifer. Of course, that is a very expensive undertaking for the landowner. But by all means, stay on the sidelines and report the levels and don’t bother having the well inspected by the state, Mr. Hinckley. I should think, being the professional that you profess to be, you would counsel this landowner to do the only safe thing to do for our aquifer.
Mr. Hinckley, your record for scientific evidence presented to us falls short of ever changing my mind on the western boundary of the APOZ. Your methods are starting to be very clear to me of your personal intentions with your “thumb on the scale” every chance you get. For those of you that have decided to follow Mr. Hinckley, all I can say is read some of these reports and by all means, don’t drink the Kool-Aid!
Carl Miller is a life-long Laramie resident and is the vice chairman of the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission.
