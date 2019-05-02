Q: I’ve been told by a friend that I should get on hormone replacement therapy. Is there any reason why I should think about doing this?
A: Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can be part of an anti-aging program that some people find helpful. It is good to be aware that HRT is a very personal decision than you should discuss with your primary healthcare provider. In this article, we discuss a few of the long-term benefits, as well as some health risks and some possible side effects. The health risks in general depend on your individual circumstances. Considering the benefits and risks, there are some good reasons to address your hormone health as you age.
All of us want to keep a good quality of life as we age. Pain and arthritis can be a significant struggle as we get older. Increasingly, research is looking into how hormones can be a way to reduce the symptoms of chronic pain along with slowing down the progression of arthritis. For example, some research shows that women who tend to naturally have a little more testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone are likely to have more mild arthritis and less overall musculoskeletal pain. Part of the reason hormones have these effects is that they all can be anti-inflammatory. As an example, one study finds that an injection of progesterone works just as well as an injection of cortisone for carpel tunnel pain. In addition to being anti-inflammatory, these hormones may also play a role in helping to maintain the integrity of joints. For example, a few studies have found that women who are lower in estrogen tend to have more severe disc degeneration in their lower backs, along with worse arthritis in the back when compared to women who have more normal levels of estrogen or who have been given HRT.
Besides helping to prevent or reduce pain as we age, some studies are finding that hormones seem to help with brain health. Many of our sex hormones seem to help protect nerves from damage as we age. Increasingly researchers are looking to see how hormones may help us to keep our memory longer as we age, and in some cases may even play a role in preventing or slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's. Researchers are also looking into how hormones, like progesterone, may play a role in improving recovery for people with traumatic brain injuries, strokes, and other neurological problems.
Some health professionals believe that HRT could include other benefits, such as maintaining energy, preventing bone loss, maintaining muscle, helping with sleep, and other benefits.
When it comes to hormones, the research is especially focusing on progesterone, estrogen, and testosterone levels in both men and women. Further, it should not be assumed that just because a hormone is associated with one gender that it isn't important for the other. For example, one study shows that for men on testosterone replacement, adding a little estrogen actually increases sex drive. So increasingly research is suggesting that testosterone in small amounts can have important health benefits for women, and female hormones in small amounts may be really important for men.
Before starting any HRT, it is wise to check with your healthcare provider about the risks. There can be increased risk if you’ve had some forms of cancer along with increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and blood clots. However, according to the Mayo clinic, for women under 60 the benefits tend to outweigh the risks. These examples suggest why, for women and men, the decision to have HRT depends on your specific situation and should be carefully discussed with your healthcare provider. It’s a situation in which you need to be informed and to weigh the benefits and the risks. Further, there are different options available to consider, ranging from standard hormone replacement, bio-identical hormone replacement, and even some natural medicine approaches. So don't be afraid to talk with different healthcare providers so that you find a solution that best matches your health situation and goals.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
