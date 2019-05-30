"Some goldfinches were having a melodious argument at the edge of a puddle. The birds wanted to bathe, or perhaps just to dip their heads and look at themselves, and they were having trouble with who should be first and so on. So they discussed it while I stood in the distance, listening. . ." (Oliver, Mary, pg. 7, Owls and Other Fantasies)
The few moments we take to step out of our routine to observe something captivating can have a profound impact on our nervous system and sense of well being. Allowing ourselves to step out of habit for 30 seconds or 30 minutes can lead to an audible release, "Ahh," as well as a physical release, the body responding to the recognition that nothing is being asked of it right now. The next time you feel compelled to stop and observe something take an extra moment or two to check in with what it feels like in your body.
Finding this sense of ease is challenging to achieve when we are directed by distraction. Distraction, in this case, is anything we engage with that prevents us from understanding and being with ourselves. These distractions come in many forms and are sometimes even hard to tease out from what we have come to believe to be good habits. It may be easy for us to recognize maladaptive distractions such as overeating for comfort, overuse of alcohol and medications, frequent use of the internet, and social media as examples of escaping from painful emotions. Not so easily recognizable may be excessive exercise, compulsive shopping, and over scheduling as a way of distracting ourselves. These distractions become our habit. Although we may feel something within our body telling ourselves it is time for a change; we are vulnerable to the uncertainty of making a different choice.
Making changes leaves us vulnerable to how others, particularly our loved ones, will respond. They, too, are aware of our habits. Your decision to change habits will cause them to shine a light on theirs. The recognition of doing something different can highlight the positive impact of physical and mental relaxation. One’s mood might change from tension to contentment. These should be our driving factors for making change.
So how can we courageously step out of the habits of distraction toward a better understanding of ourselves? Start gently with little explorations. As in the opening poem, are you aware of your curiosities? Have you ever allowed yourself the time to be present with this curiosity? A simple example - take a walk through your neighborhood and notice the trees and flowers beginning to bloom, smell the fragrance of the blooms, listen to the birds that are returning or migrating through the Laramie area. Maybe your curiosity is how something works, or how a meal tastes when not distracted by conversation or reading an online article. It doesn't matter what your genuine interest is, what matters is can you allow yourself to sink into it with all of your senses.
Try allowing yourself to explore whatever it is you are curious about alone. Grant yourself a chance to indulge in your natural curiosity at your pace. Gentle reassurances of what you want to do for yourself and loved ones may be necessary, but take a deep breath and kindly remind them you are trying to change habits. You will likely get more support than you expected.
Stop and notice how it feels to grant yourself time to follow this natural curiosity. Expect there to be some discomfort in doing something different and be open to ease and contentment as well.
