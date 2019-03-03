For many traditions, Lent has been described as “spring-time for the soul.” It is observed to prepare Christians for Resurrection Day. But, what does it mean to each of us? I have a friend who describes Lent this way: As a great fan, Jim says “When the Steelers aren’t playing, it’s sort of like Lent all year long.” That’s the way I was raised—to dread the season because I had to give something up for forty days.
But, I have another friend, who teaches the joy of Lent. She emphasizes the reason for the season, as the song “Hosea” offers this invitation: “Return to me, with all your heart. Don’t let fear keep us apart. Long have I waited for your coming home to me, and living deeply our new life.”
Each religion I have taught takes the need for spiritual discipline seriously — a traditional time to step back from “business as usual” in order to step closer to God.
As believers, it is easy to grow stale. So, Jews observe the High Holy Days. Muslims observe Ramadan. Native Americans practice the Sun Dance. And, Christians experience a new spiritual life through “revivals” and Lent.
Some call it: “springtime for the soul.” The forty days are a time to reflect on what gets in God’s way and to begin a deliberate time to let God in, again. We all hold onto negative things in our lives—past injuries, mistakes, habits. But, in this society, we are taught to take a pill or see a counselor. We aren’t taught to “return to God.”
I’ll offer one example of my need to begin anew. You see, for 54 years, I have held on to a resentment. It was in college when I felt the teacher was unfair. I was part of the C.U.-K.U Summer Russian Institute and studied all summer long. Like others, I made a promise to speak only Russian. That I did for ten weeks, but others did not. They got A’s and I got a B. That sense of unfairness can get in my way until I choose to return to God, in my own heart and mind.
Lent is “a springtime for the soul.” It’s not just “Give this up.” or “Take this on.” It is about inner work, spiritual work, so that we remember that any time, we can come home to the God Who waits for us.
In short, these forty days invite us to grow closer to the One Who creates all the seasons. I want to remember that as I hold on to the truth of a brilliant botanist;
Dr. Pratt taught “A seed never makes a mistake.” So it is with the grace God has offered to the world. We may forget. But, we can return any season, any time. We don’t have to think that our spirits are stuck. Instead, like seeds, we can grow toward the Light.
