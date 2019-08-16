I found the “Wyoming Commentary” printed in Saturday’s paper to be in extremely poor taste, especially following the two mass shootings by white nationalists in Gilroy and El Paso.
There are several areas for disagreement in the printed column by Jonathan Lange. The column itself follows classic “yes” statements in that the first few paragraphs are quite agreeable. This preamble of affirmative statements is then followed by distortions made to appear agreeable. Thus, the reader is lead on to agree which what appears reasonable: Amazon should be called out for censorship.
To examine this there are at least three arguments against this conclusion. First, he makes much argument that the First Amendment protects ALL speech. This is of course mostly true until the matter of hate speech is discussed. Entire books could be written on the ethics of free hate speech but it becomes somewhat illegal when promoting or leading to violence- definite grey area. Of course he does not mention speech promoting violence itself but “white nationalist authors “were banned.
Next he lists a series of “victims” of Amazon’s censorship. Tommy Robinson as an author is described a “popular British speaker.” In fact he has served three prison sentences, has a long criminal record and is a well-known hate mongerer. Then the Dr. Joseph Nicolosi a “respected
Psychologist;” this man invented conversion therapy for gays which is condemned by the American Psychological association as ineffective and harmful. This is reflected by the fact it is illegal in many states because it is so harmful. The author also laments the banning of “white nationalist “authors. These people are a risk to society and also were the inspirational force behind the mass shootings in Gilroy and El Paso.
The white nationalists he mentioned are particularly insidious. It is one thing to be proud of one’s heritage and celebrate its customs, and quite another to consider all others as “out to take over, destroy your identity and way of life.” Also they believe that they are inherently superior and entitled and that the white utopia they imagine justifies their violence. Some factions believe in ethnic cleansing by violence, other by subverting politics, fear mongering and division. They believe they are entitled to exploit and subjugate all other groups of people whom they consider inferior. Some believe in destroying society as we know it, so as to bring about their white utopia.
Third- he makes much of the American Library Association and its banned books. However, Amazon is NOT a library. One does not expect to find every brand of orange juice being sold at Walmart. Sellers have a private choice in what they wish to sell. Indeed it is my opinion Amazon should be commended for contributing to higher patriotic ethics and community unity- rather than passively condoning divisive hate theories by selling the types of books the author of the column is lamenting as banned.
I hope that the Boomerang prints more unifying and community inclusive columns and refrains from condoning such divisive authors with their insidious hate filled agendas.
Helen Coates is a Laramie resident.
