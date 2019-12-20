What are disorders of the vascular system?
Vascular system disorders can be classified into three broad categories: arterial, venous and lymphatic.
How can venous and arterial disorders be distinguished?
The arterial system delivers oxygenated blood that is pumped from the heart to the organs. Disorders in this system can result in compromised circulation to the organs. In the case of legs, this can lead to painful, non-healing ulcerations, usually over the foot and toes.
The venous system brings the blood back to the heart from the organs. In the lower extremities, disorders of the venous system manifest as varicosities or spider veins along with swelling and pain or ulcerations, most often in the lower leg or ankle region.
How is venous insufficiency different from a venous emergency, such as venous clots (deep venous thrombosis)?
Venous insufficiency typically develops slowly over time and is referred to as a chronic condition. A venous emergency is characterized by the sudden onset of swelling that may be the result of a venous clot.
Do venous or arterial disorders develop suddenly or gradually?
Both arterial and venous disorders can be gradual, developing over months or even years.
Less common are venous or arterial emergencies. Anyone that has either of the following symptoms is in an emergency situation and should call 911 or go to the emergency department immediately:
n Sudden loss of pulse with pain and cold sensations of the extremities (in the case of arterial emergencies)
n Sudden swelling of the lower extremities along with pain (in the case of venous emergencies)
What are symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency?
People will typically have swelling, heaviness of the lower extremities, pain, skin changes, itchiness or new wounds.
Is all swelling caused by venous disorders?
Swelling can be caused by a variety of conditions, including venous disorders such as those already mentioned, lymphedema (which is a lymphatic system malfunction), heart failure, kidney failure, trauma or malnutrition.
How is venous insufficiency treated?
Treatment for venous insufficiency depends on the severity of symptoms. Treatment can include lifestyle changes, such as wearing compression stockings; elevating the lower extremities when sitting or sleeping; and exercising. Minimally invasive interventions may also be needed. These include radiofrequency ablation, phlebectomies or sclerotherapy.
What is the difference between radiofrequency ablation, phlebectomies and sclerotherapy?
Radiofrequency ablation is performed on poorly functioning larger superficial veins such as the saphenous vein. The ablation is done by inserting a probe and closing the vein. This lets blood divert to the healthier veins.
Phlebectomies are performed on bulging varicosities under the skin. The varicosities are extracted through small incisions in the skin.
Sclerotherapy is performed on small varicosities (spider veins) by injecting a solution through a small syringe. The injection collapses the varicosities.
What is the treatment goal for venous insufficiency?
The goal is to reduce the swelling and pain or to speed the healing of a wound and reduce the risk of developing another wound.
What is the recovery from venous procedures in general?
Venous procedures for varicosities and venous insufficiency are typically outpatient procedures performed through minimally invasive techniques. Many people are able to resume their activities of daily living the same day as the procedure. Patients are normally advised to refrain from strenuous physical activities (such as exercise) for at least a week.
Are there side effects or complications from procedures to treat venous insufficiency?
Procedures to treat venous insufficiency are considered low risk. Minor pain at the site of the procedure can be expected and is typically dealt with by taking over-the-counter pain medications, if needed.
Allergic reactions, infection and clot formation (thrombosis) are rare, but serious complications that need to be treated by a qualified medical professional right away.
How can someone find out more about venous insufficiency or other vascular problems?
My partner, Dr. George Gkotsis, and I are board-certified vascular surgeons. We treat a full spectrum of vascular conditions, including venous and arterial disorders, carotid stenosis, aneurysms and thoracic outlet syndrome. For any questions, please call our office at 307-778-1849.
Dr. Elias Kfoury is a board-certified vascular surgeon who trained at Baylor College of Medicine. He came to CRMC three years ago and has since helped establish a high-quality vascular surgery program that serves communities in Wyoming, western Nebraska and northern Colorado.
