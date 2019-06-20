Q: I suffer from hay fever. What can I do for this allergy?
A: There are a number of options available to treat seasonal allergies. The trick is to find the option that works for you. Most natural allergy treatments are safe and have few side effects. As is true for many natural allergy approaches, you will get the maximum benefit if you start two weeks before your allergy season begins.
An interesting place to start with allergy prevention is trying an appropriate probiotic. Probiotics are good bacteria that people consume to help the stomach and intestines. These good probiotics also can help prevent allergies. One study on college students with seasonal allergies found that the probiotic Lactobacillus plantarum can significantly reduce eye symptoms due to allergies. Other types of probiotics also can be useful, including Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis. An easy source of probiotics is yogurt, which also provides other nutrients, such as calcium and potassium.
Another good option for some people is taking quercetin. Quercetin is a bioflavonoid found in fruits and onions. It reduces allergies by making the body more resistant to allergens. It can take several days before you notice the effects of quercetin, so start taking it early.
Stinging nettle is an herb that is classically used to treat allergies. I know of several cases in which stinging nettle has greatly reduced hay fever symptoms. For best results, start this herb before hay fever season begins, and then continue until the end of your allergy season. Stinging nettle works as an antihistamine. It also prevents your body’s allergy-causing mast cells from turning on, and it reduces other kinds of allergy related inflammation. An appealing quality of this herb is that it is safe and can be helpful for a number of other health problems.
Another approach for reducing hay fever is to eat small amounts of the pollen you are allergic to. For example, if your allergies happen when ragweed is pollinating, then try eating small amounts of ragweed pollen. This method can trick your immune system into thinking ragweed pollen is food, and so it can stop the allergy for the season. Eating small amounts of pollen is another approach that you need to start before you have symptoms. You can find pollen at some health food stores. Occasionally, eating locally produced honey helps some people. Also, there are commercially produced homeopathic products that are based on this concept and are easy to take. Do be aware that taking even small amounts of pollen may not be appropriate for those with especially severe allergies—so talk to your health care provider before taking pollen.
Try a few of these ideas to see if they help. As with any health-related approach, consult with your health care provider to ensure it makes sense for you and that it does not interact with any medications you are taking.
