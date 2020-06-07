I am writing this to express my support for the Rail Tie Wind Project currently under development in southeast Albany County.
I lived in Laramie for eight years and my family and I still work and attend school in Laramie. We simply cannot ignore the need for economic development in Laramie and across Wyoming, given the current adversities facing our economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuating gas and oil prices, impending retirement of coal plants and the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days and Jubilee Days. The university, city, county and state are poised for significant budget cuts in the months and years to come. What Laramie needs now is an economic boost – we must welcome opportunities for economic development and diversification. If not now, amid one of the largest economic crises in decades, then when? Wind development presents a great opportunity, and it is short sighted to drive wind development out of Albany County.
I realize that some people do not especially like the view of wind turbines. I understand and sympathize with that feeling. I recently bought a house in Laramie County, unintentionally right next to the Roundhouse Wind Project. Admittedly, I am one of those people who would prefer not to see a turbine when I look out of my back window. But considering the changes that are happening across our state, now is the time to see beyond our immediate conveniences and look at the bigger picture.
When you think about it, the gain is much more than the sacrifice. Wind represents an opportunity for the state of Wyoming and Albany County to seize upon something other than fossil fuels. As the country’s energy mix continues to evolve, a variety of energy sources are important to our energy security. This is an opportunity for Laramie to welcome a project that will pay millions of dollars in taxes to support local school districts, roads, essential services, and more – as the economy struggles to right itself, wind projects are affording local residents a chance to benefit over the long-term from millions of tax revenue dollars annually.
Further, the ability to bring jobs to Laramie and the surrounding area cannot be discounted right now. We have not seen the full impact of the economic challenges facing our state yet. We need a sustainable employment rate, and wind projects can move us in the right direction by enabling hundreds of construction jobs and giving residents of Albany county viable employment opportunities. Some of the earned money will then be circulated back into the local community, supporting restaurants, gas stations, retail, and real estate. In light of the current economic downturn, we can’t afford to overlook these opportunities.
The reality is that we do not own our viewshed – each landowner has the right to decide what to do with his or her own property. But we do own the decision to embrace progress. Change is inevitable, and to me, wind represents progress. Wyoming has a great resource that we can capitalize on and benefit from for decades. Evolving in a way that embraces energy and economic diversity will lead to a much more sustainable environment for us in the long run.
Travis Brown is a doctor of neuroscience, associate professor and a coach for Laramie’s local youth sports teams.
Lots of empty platitudes in this column with no research or reasoning. Wind energy is one of the worst economic investments possible. More energy is consumed (all of it fossil fuel) in the manufacture of one wind mill than that wind mill will produce over its entire operating life.
