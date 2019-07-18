Q: Depression seems to run in my family, and although I feel fine now, I am afraid I might get depression down the road or pass the depression gene on to my kids.
A: Thinking about what kinds of diseases you might inherit or pass on to your kids can feel overwhelming. When you consider diseases that have been in your family or diseases that are linked to genes, you might feel that it is inevitable for something bad to happen because of worrisome family genetics. The good news is that most of the time genes are not destiny.
Increasingly, science is finding that the link between genes and diseases can be complex. In fact, many diseases are about the interaction of your genes with your environment. Think of genes as notes in a piece of music and your environment as the band. Both are needed to play music. As with a piece of music, you can choose to play it in different ways. One band might do a country music take on a classic rock song, while another band might take a well-known piece of classical music and turn it into jazz. Genes can be like notes, in that how they are played can vary by the particular band. In fact, sometimes the band chooses to completely skip over a note or two to make the song better. Similarly, a bad gene doesn't always get expressed, and so isn't a problem. Thinking of genes like notes on a page of music can help you see how it is one ingredient in a larger whole, and often it is not always the most important ingredient.
We know some of this because of identical twin studies that show how two people with the same set of genes can get very different diseases. Even inheritable diseases like schizophrenia only show up 50% of the time in the identical twin. If someone does have a disease that is 100% inheritable, many times there can be a big variations in severity from person to person, and these variations of severity probably are due to that person's environment. In the case of depression, even if there is a family tendency, there are also a lot of environmental factors you can do something about. For example, one study shows that depression can have a genetic tendency, but the greatest risk for depression happens when you mix having depression genes with a depression-causing event. One way to avoid depression is to take proactive steps with a counselor to help make sure that you and your kids have good life skills to deal with depressive events, and can cope with day-to-day stressors.
Thus, we cannot control our genes, but we can manage our environment and ourselves. Doing the basics like getting exercise, having quality sleep, and establishing a healthy diet can go a long way to controlling our health despite our genes. In the case of mental health, seeing a counselor preventatively is also smart. When you adopt a preventative lifestyle, you increase the chances that even though you have a gene, that gene doesn't have to be a problem. If you want to find more information, look up epigenome and nutrigenomics, which are two areas of study about how gene expression can change based on environment and diet.
Should you be concerned about an inherited disease tendency, whether it is depression, cancer, or even Alzheimer's, be sure to have an intentional conversation with your primary health care provider. Also, do your research on what other factors might influence the disease so you can start doing something about those other factors. Even with a troublesome set of genes, you likely have more control than you think.
