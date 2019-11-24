The disregard of the Albany County Planning & Zoning Commission (P&Z) for aquifer protection was on full display at their Nov. 13 meeting. Due process and credible science were nowhere to be seen.
The P&Z recently approved re-zoning the 6-acre Sweckard tract across the street from the Tumbleweed gas station from “residential” to “commercial”. Because this obviously opens up more potential for aquifer impacts, several of the neighbors asked the County to look at whether the aquifer-protection boundary line at that location is drawn in the right place.
The neighbors strictly followed the rules: Providing the owner with certified notice of their request and including a technical report by a Registered Professional Geologist with evidence that the existing boundary line is probably incorrect.
But P&Z would have none of it. Those asking for review of the boundary line were refused the opportunity to speak during discussion of their own request.
Instead, Chairman Shaun Moore gave the floor to Robert Starkey, an opponent of the request, geologist, and homeowner in Sherman Hills, who delivered a lengthy condemnation of past studies of the aquifer.
From the 1999 work of the many community volunteers who developed the first Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, to the 2019 study of septic systems by the County, we’ve learned a lot about the aquifer. Wells have been sampled, monitor wells drilled, the geology mapped in more detail, and site-specific investigations conducted, involving multiple consulting firms and professional staff at both County and City.
All of that material has been made public — the scientific results are available for review, re-interpretation, or dispute by anyone interested. The science is never completely done, of course, but the picture that has emerged from these reports and investigations is pretty consistent, including:
1. The Casper Aquifer is vulnerable to contamination where it is present at the surface and where it is covered by only a small thickness of the overlying formation. That situation occurs roughly from the east edge of Laramie to the top of the range to the east.
2. The western boundary line of the aquifer protection area was drawn in 1999 using the best data then available. It is now known to be incorrect at multiple locations. For example, 2007 mapping by the Wyoming Geological Survey shows occurrences of exposed Casper Formation along the line, with zero protective cover.
3. The subdivisions east of town include low-level sources of elevated nitrate concentrations, which are substantially diluted in the aquifer before reaching city water wells.
4. Rather than the “less than 30 ft” of overlying formation suggested in the Aquifer Protection Plan for the site of the Tumbleweed gas station, a recent site specific study concluded there are “52 to 61 feet.” (That study was the basis for my conclusion that the boundary across the Sweckard parcel is in error).
The P&Z Commissioners were only too happy to reject all of this: 20 years’ worth of professionals doing their jobs. Listening to Starkey malign the integrity of virtually everyone involved, it was all written off as “political” or otherwise shoddy science.
Adding to Starkey’s unsubstantiated charges, Commissioners John Spiegelberg and David Cunningham darkly questioned how I obtained the information in the Tumbleweed study. It is a public document, and the County’s Aquifer Protection Plan calls for using site-specific studies to update our knowledge of the aquifer. Commissioner Kennedy obliquely suggested Luke Sweckard should make a claim against my Professional Liability insurance because I support a boundary line review.
“There has been no contamination anywhere in that area”, flatly asserted Speigelberg, and told us how sick and tired he is of people coming to P&Z with aquifer concerns. The highest publicly reported nitrate value from a private well in that area is 19 mg/l; nearly twice the level EPA considers safe.
Chairman Moore refused either to hear comments from those requesting the boundary change or to let me respond to Starkey’s charges before P&Z “discussed” and killed the idea of a boundary line review.
We are indeed fortunate to have such a high-quality aquifer. Those of us working for aquifer protection are simply asking that our county officials share our concern, open their ears and eyes to new information as it becomes available, and act in the best interests of the 30,000-plus Albany County residents who drink from the aquifer. P&Z is NOT interested.
Bern Hinckley is Laramie resident and a registered professional geologist with 40 years’ experience studying Wyoming aquifers.
