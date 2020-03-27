When we most need God’s help, is God silent? Maybe it seems so, if we expect him to answer us with some great loud voice from heaven or some immediate miraculous solution to the plague. But what if we look at what he has already told us in His Word, the Bible? Then you will find he speaks clearly to our situation.
If you are willing to listen to it, the written word of God can answer your question. It tells the truth, giving God’s answer, not mankind’s. God says that his Word is like fire, man’s is chaff. Jesus said that those who build their lives on his teaching will have a sure foundation now and in eternity. It is a time to stop white washing a sagging wall of human philosophy and to look to the Lord alone and His Word.
The Bible tells us from where calamity comes, what are some of its purposes, and how we should respond in times of distress.
From where does calamity come?
Amos 3:6 – “Does disaster come to a city, unless the LORD has done it?” I do not quote this verse in a flippant manner, but affirm that it is consistent with all of Scripture which teaches that God is sovereign and in control of everything that happens on the earth. This should not be a reason for despair, but for hope, as we’ll see in a minute.
What are some of the purposes of calamity?
Calamity of all sorts results from sin. The soul that sins, it will die. There is not necessarily a one to one correspondence between sin and calamity. Many suffer, good and bad alike. However, sin has invaded this world and taken control of all of us. It will ultimately send us to hell, unless there is a remedy. That remedy came in the person of the Son of God coming to earth and sacrificing his life for ours. Calamities are meant to turn each and every one of us back to God.
In calamities, God shows us who is really God and what will ultimately become of those who ignore him, put their hope and trust in anything else and disobey his commandments. He calls all of us to repent. If we are professing Christians, he calls us to look at how we are living and to consider if it is consistent with what he commands. If we are unbelievers, he calls us to turn away from faith in ourselves or the idols which dominate our lives and to return to honoring and obeying him.
How should we respond in times of calamity?
We should each one repent, that is confess our own sins, ask him to forgive us and commit ourselves to following him rightly.
What is rightly? Micah 6:8 – “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God.” Pretty straight forward, isn’t it? Justice and kindness in all your dealings with people, and humility before the Living God – worshipping him and putting your faith in him. Will you and I take God at his word and live that way?
In terms of the pandemic, this would mean three things: First, doing our part in following the proper procedures to reduce its spread; Second, helping others as much as we can, wisely, but possibly even at the sacrifice of our own well-being. Third and finally, it means also praying to God to stop the spread of this disease.
In a similar situation in 2 Samuel 24, David the king, a believer, cried out to God, “Behold I have sinned and I have done wickedly. But these sheep, what have they done? Please let your hand be against me and against my father’s house.” Although there is much more to understand in David’s prayer, the Word of God already says, shortly before this, “The Lord relented from the calamity and said to the angel who was working destruction among the people, ‘it is enough; now stay your hand.’”
May it be so in our world today – Lord, in your mercy, relent and turn us back to you.
Bob Hemphill is a retired pastor who has lived and served in Laramie since 2007.
