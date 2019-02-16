A proposed new income tax is racing through the Wyoming Legislature with the startling speed and momentum of a freight train.
This proposal, House Bill 220, would impose the first income tax in the state, at 7 percent, on some of Wyoming’s longest-serving employers.
In the rush to pass a bill to raise revenue, legislators may have forgotten the old adage “If it seems too good to be true, it probably isn’t true.”
HB 220 is not the overly simplified, silver bullet-with-no-consequences solution suggested by the bill’s proponents. The fact is that HB 220 is a complex income tax bill that would create a new income tax on retailers, restaurants, hotels and motels, and cannot be recouped or offset in any meaningful way in any other state.
These long-standing businesses have invested in our people and our communities. We pay all of the Wyoming taxes that currently exist, like property, employment and product taxes, as well as collect and remit sales tax.
Unfortunately, inaccurate statements about the application and consequences of the tax on Walmart have been used to support the argument in favor of HB 220, and we want to set the record straight. Contrary to what has been reported by news media or stated in other public settings:
n HB 220 would create a new, 7 percent tax on our company.
n There is no dollar-for-dollar deduction in Arkansas (or any other state) for taxes paid in Wyoming.
n The so-called “throwback rule” has no offsetting tax benefit in other states.
The bottom line is that HB 220 would significantly and unfairly increase our cost of doing business in Wyoming. Moreover, it places Wyoming at a competitive disadvantage vis-à-vis other states and discourages new investment, economic growth and job creation.
As businesses struggle to survive in an increasingly competitive retail and service environment, imposing a tax that significantly increases the cost of doing business in the state can negatively impact their long-term viability and potentially result in cuts to investments in capital, services and people.
From our viewpoint as a longstanding Wyoming business and one of the state’s most significant employers, HB 220 is an anti-business measure that unfairly targets the retail industry, disrupts the level playing field we currently operate within, and should be renamed The Selective Tax on Wyoming Employers.
On behalf of the 4,600 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in Wyoming and the tens of thousands of customers we serve daily, we urge legislators to shelve this bill. We ask for an open, inclusive and transparent policymaking process. We ask legislators to get all the facts and nuances about this complex tax issue and its full impact.
Please do not be an example of how not to make tax policy. Instead, take the opportunity to be a model for the development of modern, smart, reasonable tax policy that invites stakeholders to the table and results in the best tax policy for all Wyoming businesses and stakeholders.
Chad E. Ducote is Walmart’s divisional vice president for supply chain.
Travis Bailey is Walmart’s regional general manager for Wyoming.
David Carmon is Walmart’s vice president and regional general manager for Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.