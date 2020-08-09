I want to visit with the people of Albany County about the Pilot Hill Project.
It’s a great project and I’ve supported it from the beginning. I spend a lot of time outdoors, I’ve helped build trails at Happy Jack, and I believe that having Pilot Hill right at the edge of town for hiking, biking, and school groups will be a huge economic and educational asset to our community.
Which is why I want to see it done right. We all want this project to last long beyond our own involvement.
Unfortunately, because this is a great project that everyone wants to make happen as quickly as possible, not everything has been considered as carefully as it should have been. And this unnecessary haste has produced a slew of mistakes that need to be corrected before the final documents are signed. There is still time.
The first of the avoidable errors took place at the Albany County Commission meeting on August 4th. At that meeting, the Commission entered into a sweeping Management Agreement with Pilot Hill, Inc. (a private non-profit entity) without being provided with the exhibits detailed in the Management Agreement or other legally binding agreements associated with the Pilot Hill Project.
I voted to approve the county’s lease with the state for the Pilot Hill property, but I voted against approving the county’s agreement with the nonprofit Pilot Hill, Inc., because the other agreements tying the project together aren’t yet in place and available to the public. I’m hopeful that these arrangements will be “just fine” in the end, but entering into a 25-year deal, without knowing all of the details, is not in the best interests of the citizens of Albany County or the Pilot Hill Project.
By the end of Tuesday’s Commission meeting, Pilot Hill, Inc. (which grew out of the Pilot Hill Advisory Committee) had secured the authority to set rules and regulations, determine rates or fees, conduct all fundraising efforts and keep all funds for construction, maintenance and operation of the Pilot Hill Project.
Of course, these authorities can be removed and the agreement dissolved by the Commission, but that dissolution comes at a cost. There is no claw-back provision in the Management Agreement between the Commission and Pilot Hill, Inc. that would ensure that any unspent pledged and gifted dollars controlled by Pilot Hill, Inc. would be returned to the Commission or to the Pilot Hill Project.
We need to remember that contracts and agreements are what we turn to when things go wrong. It’s easy to wave your hands around and say “we know what we mean here,” but the lease is for 25 years. The people in office now won’t be there even 15 years from now, and the directors of Pilot Hill, Inc. will be different too.
The pandemic is teaching us that things happen that we can’t foresee. For example, what happens if Pilot Hill, Inc. doesn’t make the lease payments? We don’t expect that to happen, and we certainly hope it won’t happen, but still, on behalf of the Albany County taxpayers – who still will owe the money to the state – we should have taken the time to think things through.
Pilot Hill, Inc.’s bylaws require each member of its self-perpetuating board to sign a confidentiality agreement. Confidentiality policies should be tailored and explicit when dealing with public matters as important as the Pilot Hill Project, and I’m concerned this broad policy is unnecessary and will only raise suspicion. Certainly, personnel matters and other types of private information, such as the exemptions specified in Wyoming’s public records law, are appropriate to keep in confidence.
However, Pilot Hill, Inc. is not just any nonprofit. It basically will be acting as the county’s agent in meeting the requirements of the state lease for land that belongs to the public. If the county was managing the land directly, it would have to meet transparency requirements. The same should apply to Pilot Hill, Inc.
And speaking of confidentiality, access to the Pilot Hill property from town is dependent on Pilot Hill, Inc.’s lease or agreement with the University of Wyoming, which now owns the property between the edge of Laramie and the Pilot Hill parcel. (Otherwise, access is only available from the National Forest side.) That agreement should have been in place and available to the public before the management agreement was approved.
Finally, there needs to exist a clear separation between the Commission and Pilot Hill, Inc. Currently, there is a commissioner that is also a voting member of the Pilot Hill, Inc. Board and that is concerning. It is difficult to imagine that a person can oversee the management of the Pilot Hill Project while being responsible for the management at the same time. This is clearly a conflict and serves neither the interests of the Commission (and by extension the citizens of Albany County) or Pilot Hill, Inc.
These points notwithstanding, I continue to support the Pilot Hill project and I thank the many members of our community who have contributed their time, expertise, and funding to make it happen. It’s a wonderful project that will help to build our community in so many ways. The good news in all of this is that there is still time to make the necessary changes to the Management Agreement and the Pilot Hill, Inc. bylaws required to solidify the project. It is important to take care to lay the foundation of the Pilot Hill Project carefully so that it will always embody the vision and spirit of our community and stay that way for generations to come.
Pete Gosar is a lifelong Wyoming resident, outdoor enthusiast and community advocate. He lives in Laramie with his partner, Devon, and three-legged dog, Olive. Gosar is also currently an Albany County Commissioner.
