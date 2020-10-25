When I was growing up, Halloween was a special time. We’d make our own costumes, parade in them at school, and go “trick-or-treating” in the neighborhood. Every year, we would go across the street to a welcoming home, with an older couple who had no children. I don’t remember their names, but I’ll call them Mary and Paul. I do remember their caramel apples and the warmth of their living room. They would invite us in on Halloween, but if we wanted a “treat,” we had to do a “trick.”
So, my sister and I would sing a song. And then, we would reach out our bags for the wonderful caramel apples that Mary had made. This was the delight of the holiday.
Now, in the midst of COVID-19, and the curtailing of Halloween, I remember them. Paul and Mary were so kind, even though we only saw them once a year. They were the “good spirits” of our neighborhood.
But the day after trick-or-treating, when we were at school, our mother would sort through our candy and throw what she thought was “dirty” away. I was sad to see my caramel apple gone.
I couldn’t eat it, even though I was saving it just to savor. I couldn’t eat my apple — then — but I can remember the good spirits of my neighbors now. So, I honor their intentions to do kind deeds on Halloween.
During COVID-19, this year, we need Halloween. We need to remember why it became an important “holiday.” Halloween was “created” as “hallowed eve” so the way was prepared for good spirits to “arrive” on “All Saints Day.” There are dark times, indeed, and we think they will last forever, but there is always a tomorrow when we see that, in spite of badness, the “good” has survived.
So, the day after Halloween was a celebration — All Saints Day — not just for well-known saints, like Francis and Hildegard and Anthony, but all the saints, including ones that might whisper to you and to me.
When we measure the terrors of COVID-19 against other dark times, we remember that we have survived. If the black plague killed half of Europe, the other half found a way to go on even with illness, and hunger, and death. And, it was the saints who called us, in spite of evil, in spite of darkness, in spite of false magic, just to be “better angels” in terrifying times.
So, I remember Father Damian, who chose to live among the lepers. The fear of those suffering from this contagious disease was so great that colonies were formed where lepers had to spend all their days. But Father Damian chose to live among them with only the comfort of prayer. He kept a crucifix near and would stop, when troubled, and ask God “What shall I do to find a way?”
So, ordinary folks can teach us even though we feel lost. It is the good spirits among us who remind us of “All Saints Day,” like postal workers who treat us with kindness, and grocery checkers who help us slow down, and people who give us space to get safely on our way. The good spirits are around us delivering newspapers, wrestling with boxes, teaching students, driving trucks, and working at all those jobs that keep us alive.
When we are disgruntled by COVID-19, or depressed that it has lasted so long, can we open our eyes to those who keep caring and our minds to those who went out of their way to make life better for everyone.
Halloween isn’t just about caramel apples, but what the signs say the next day and all the days that follow: Kindness, Courage, and Optimism Are Contagious, Too.
