The dark and the light of our souls manifest what it means to be human. As individuals, our deepest impulses create our community, our journey as a species. In turn, our communities, small and large, shape us as individuals. A co-creation. A month ago now, two remarkable artistic creations in our fair town exposed to us the depths of the dark and the luminosity of the bright. A month later, the full force of those two co-occurring events is still both rattling and lifting my soul.
First (because it occurred first), the darkness: “An Iliad,” a play by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare. It is a 100 minute play, with but one actor. The narrator is a shape-shifting time traveler, sometimes speaking to us in the current moment, sometimes bearing witness to the nine-year Trojan War, often becoming one of the participants, as created in Homer’s original work. At one point, as one of the warriors, the character du moment draws us into the dark space that one must occupy in order to become a remorseless killer. The monologue builds and builds, the tension (and our souls) being shattered ultimately by a primal scream that stopped the hearts of all in attendance. “Now that I have your attention,” (my words, but I imagine the narrator thinking them as she made us all feel the individual pain of the darkness), she then launched into a litany of all the wars since the Trojan War. The names… the names… we usually say them without feeling them: the first (and second, third and fourth) crusade, the Crimean War, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and on and on. On and on she went until our souls were tattered on the floor.
We all are capable of being that darkness, each capable of unspeakable acts of inhumanity to one another. We forget that, ignore it, at our peril, individually and collectively. The last performance of “An Iliad” was Saturday evening on that September weekend. The very next day, we experienced a manifestation of the bright side of our souls, the place where hope is born and nourished.
Sunday afternoon, from noon until 5 p.m., on six porches within a six-block stretch of town centered along Garfield Street, we made manifest the joy of community; we made love (not THAT kind; I know what you are thinking!) by making music. Thirty performances, five per porch. All afternoon, people strolled or biked this way and that, some carrying their lawn chairs with them. All were wrapped in the embrace of love that music can create. Some of the performers were playing in public for the first time, while others were well-known seasoned Laramigo musicians. It is easy to let a moment like that go by with, “gee, that was fun.” Don’t. Dwell on it; feel the connectivity. Only in this way can we let the best of what it means to be human come to life; only in this way can we keep at bay our dark side.
These two gifts to our community were each largely the work of one individual. “An Iliad” was brought to us by Anne Mason (founder and artistic director of Laramie’s Relative Theatrics). Porchfest was brought to life by Sharon Martinson, who frequently feeds us with her banjoy and singing as the artistic core of The Littlest Birds. While it is true that many people worked in various ways to bring these two events to us, it is also true that without the courage and vision of these two, neither would have happened. Anne dares regularly to challenge us to face the darker side of humanity; the plays she chooses are usually “thought-provoking”, to understate matters a tad. And Sharon dared to trust that we could and would come together to create Porch Fest. This is art in its deepest form. Co-created, manifested in a way meant to make it safe to feel our deepest selves, both the dark and the light.
Ken Gerow is a professor of statistics at the University of Wyoming, sits on the Wyoming Institute for Humanities Steering Council, and is latterly a musician. He can be reached at kengerow@gmail.com.
