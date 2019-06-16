That we are created is written in our souls. The word for the One Who created us in Hebrew is “Abba.” In Islam, the name is “Allah”. And, the word in Christianity is “Father.” Perhaps Native American tradition affirms our connection best when it recognizes each person’s transcendent dignity, which means we are born with a dignity that no one can give us or take away.
My father taught much about dignity, but he didn’t put it carefully together with his children’s humanity. The story about my father is this: As a colonel in World War II, he commanded the 355th Infantry Battalion. Then, he came home. At a train station, he had two children under age 3 and “baby bags” to carry. He was embarrassed by my sister and me because when a fellow soldier gave him a salute, he couldn’t return it. His hands were full. He could be either an officer or a father but not both at the same time.
When we call God “Abba” or “Father,” the word carries inclusive understandings—that The One Who made us is both the Ultimate Ruler of the Universe and the One Who receives the prayers from each human heart.
I like to think that this is what Francis Collins meant when he titled his book
The Language of God. Dr. Collins, both a physician and a geneticist, was a pioneer in researching DNA. He is known for his leadership in the Human Genome Project. He wrote about the intricate structure and inherited uniqueness of our genes by calling this phenomenon “the language of God.” In other words, as the Psalmist says, each of us are “fearfully and wonderfully made.”
Yet, in parts of our world, fathers are given a “bum rap.” There are indeed fathers who, unlike God, have forgotten their children. But, there are also fathers who have made and continue to make sacrifices for the sake of their daughters and their sons, like one father who came to me with a terrible dilemma. The attending physician saw both his wife and his unborn child in distress. The doctor said: “You, and only you, must choose whom to save—your wife or your child.” Most fathers I know are like Jim—they have the strength to face the risks of life and the courage to care. Years ago, Jim chose his wife. Thankfully, now, she and her son and her husband can celebrate “Father’s Day.”
It is extraordinarily difficult to find the “language of God.” In fact, I think human language cannot fully express both the immensity and the mercy of the One Who gives us life. But, I also think, we humans can do our best to remember that we are created by a mother and a father. We can honor them by being thankful to our parents and to the One Who gave life to all who came before them. Such is the benediction of our birthright. Such is the language of God.
Rev. Palmer is chair of the On Sacred Ground Team of the Wyoming Interfaith Network and teacher of Contemplative prayer.
