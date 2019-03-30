Wyoming is used to hearing disappointing news from Washington over the decades. Federal overreach is now simply to be expected.
Two environmental groups have filed suit against the United States Department of the Interior. These groups contend that the Bureau of Land Management failed to uphold the National Environmental Protection Act of 1970 by failing to consider the impact that 300,000 acres of oil and gas leases in Wyoming would have on global climate change. On Tuesday, March 19, Judge Rudolph Contreras of the Washington, D.C., District Court ruled in favor of the environmental groups. I consider this ruling to be deeply disappointing for Wyoming citizens and leaders.
Judge Contras’ ruling has delayed 300,000 acres of drilling leases in Wyoming, and by doing so is playing fast and loose with the energy future of not only Wyoming, but also of the entire country.
Although this ruling dealt directly with oil and gas leases, it is not hard to imagine that grazing leases on federal land will one day be called into question through the same weak bureaucratic reasoning.
While 300,000 acres represents only a fraction of the leasable federal land available to oil and gas exploration and drilling, The March 19 ruling marks a significant disappointment in the face of Wyoming’s energy recovery since 2014. The number of oil rigs in Wyoming doubled between 2016 and 2018, and while significant challenges remain for the Equality State’s energy extraction recovery, the private sector has risen to the challenge in ways that were unthinkable 20 years ago.
There is no doubt in my mind or in the minds of industry experts that this ruling — from 1,500 miles away — is as distant from the facts on the ground as any ruling could be. The National Environmental Policy Act on which the ruling was based, was authored in 1970 and contemplated important and reasonable, if not overly broad, conservation considerations — soil and air quality, and preservation of land for mixed use. In this instance, the Bureau of Land Management did consider environmental effects. And yet, as has become a pattern, D.C.-based bureaucrats and judges, far removed from their Wyoming counterparts, have ignored the diligence of experts in the west. And while the permitting process can be maddeningly slow, the preservation of land for future and sustained mixed usage, including fossil fuels, is a quantifiable, noble and attainable policy goal.
I, as a member of the State Loan and Investment Board, oversee energy leases on state school trust land. As the board, we vote to lease state lands for oil and gas exploration, however, those that obtain leases on this acreage may choose to never fully execute the oil and gas leases and develop the land for energy extraction.
This ruling by a D.C. judge suggests an impossible standard for Wyoming and for western states. Federal agencies can be bureaucratic, slow moving, and frustrating, but their mandate to conduct environmental assessments based upon readily available data is understandable. However, this new and confounding decision that requires the BLM to consider the entirety of the impact that drilling will have not only Wyoming, but on the United States and the globe is troubling and, in reality, unobtainable...but perhaps that is the point.
Just as the United States is moving decisively into its role as a top producer and a net exporter of oil and gas across the globe, this ruling could serve to undermine the United States’ swiftly emerging energy dominance and independence. And isn’t greater energy independence the outcome the U.S. has sought after for decades?
If this ruling were to stand, it is impossible to tell how much momentum would be lost as Wyoming seeks to gain a market and a competitive advantage in the energy sector. Fantastic advances are occurring across the plains and basins of Wyoming, with even greater achievement looming on the horizon. Sadly, this ruling is just another in a long line of ignorant and short sighted opinions, which defy logic and precedent and undermine Wyoming’s innovation and technological progress in the energy sector.
Whether we are experiencing an energy boom or an energy bust, Wyoming must always maintain a forward march of innovation that relies on the market and not on political winds. This activist ruling endangers and complicates this approach.
As elected officials, we have grown accustomed to calling out regulatory interference for what it is. Even in the face of yet another regulatory obstacle, leadership in Wyoming is ready to defend the committed workers and industries who seek to provide reliable and affordable energy to our state and nation.
Wyoming is a leader in developing efficient and clean technologies to best utilize our fossil fuels with the least impact to the environment. The United States has the cleanest air and water in the world because of our innovation and technology. It makes no sense to cripple an economy with frivolous rulings. We can yet achieve a beautiful balance between economic growth and the environment, while utilizing Wyoming’s vast natural resources. Those that simply wish to grandstand from a courtroom bench 1,500 miles away — at the expense of our state and citizens — would do well to keep their ill-informed opinions in D.C.
I have great respect for the judicial branch and its constitutional role, but in this instance this ruling has gone too far. It isn’t yet known what adverse impact this judicial opinion could have upon on-shore oil and gas leasing practices across the country if it is upheld. Leaders in Wyoming will be exploring all options and following up with our state, federal, and industry partners in an effort to reverse the ruling. We will challenge judicial grandstanding and all of the resulting disappointments each and every time. By standing firm, we will do all that we can to prevent this ruling from doing lasting damage to Wyoming and America’s energy sector.
Edward Buchanan is Wyoming’s 22nd secretary of state.
