“Never underestimate the power of anyone’s story…anyone’s life.” — Abby Johnson
During the summer of 1992 I coached a girls’ softball team of 12 and 13 year-olds. One of our players, named Stephanie, was exceptionally good at all aspects of the game, but she particularly excelled at hitting the ball. Her batting average was second to none and she hit a whole lot of home runs that season. Ironically, Stephanie was one of our smallest players.
On an absolutely calm and beautiful evening, my team was preparing to play a game against a team that had a new coach who I shall call Bill. This was the first time that Bill had an opportunity to observe any of the players on my team. Bill enthusiastically shouted instructions to his team during the pre-game warm-up. It was apparent that Bill was not a quiet or passive coach.
During our first at-bat, we had runners on first and second base when Stephanie entered the batter’s box. When Bill saw Stephanie, he quickly called a time-out and had his outfielders move in closer toward the infield. Bill presumed that because Stephanie was small, she could not hit the ball very far. After they were repositioned, I looked at his outfielders who were standing just a few feet away from the baseline and thought, “Bill is about to learn an important lesson.”
Stephanie returned to the batter’s box and if I recall correctly, she cleared the bases when she drilled the second pitch deep into center field. Bill then used his second time out and publicly apologized to his team and his team’s parents for his blunder. He acknowledged that underestimating Stephanie’s batting prowess was on him and not his team. Thereafter, when Stephanie came up to bat, his outfielders were positioned far away from the infield. Steven Magee correctly wrote, “Never underestimate a committed person.”
As a young missionary, serving in Northern California, I learned much about the importance of not jumping to conclusion about others. For example, in November 1977 I was working in our mission office when I learned that a brand new 23 year-old missionary would be joining us within the next few weeks. His name was Brian Hauglid and he was from Minnesota.
The fact that Brian was a recent convert to our church caught my attention. Most of the missionaries that I worked with in our mission were life-long members of our church. Many of my fellow missionaries began studying the scriptures at the age of three (i.e. primary program students who were and are often referred to as “Sunbeams”). I was concerned that Brian had a lot of catching up to do when it came to his knowledge of the scriptures.
I met with Brian shortly after his plane landed in Sacramento. After just a few minutes of talking with Brian, all of my concerns about his lack of scriptural knowledge were alleviated. I found him to be a very intelligent young man who was extremely committed to his mission service. I also observed that Brian had acquired a maturity and sophistication that far exceeded most 23 year-olds.
At that time, our missionary lessons were referred to as “discussions.” Of the more than 400 fellow missionaries that I knew and interacted with in my mission, Brian was the only missionary who had memorized all of the discussions prior to entering the mission field!
The last time I saw and spoke with Brian was at a zone conference in July 1978. When I left the mission field, in August 1978, Brian was known throughout our mission as a dedicated, sensitive, hard-working and intelligent servant of God. I had no doubt that Brian would continue to grow and thrive for the remainder of his missionary service.
About 40 years after my departure from the mission field (i.e. 2018) I turned on my television and began watching a program about the Old Testament (Yes, I am one of those kinds of people). The program consisted of a round table discussion of four experts in the field of ancient scripture. Low and behold, one of the four experts was none other than Brian Hauglid. Brian is now an associate professor of ancient scripture.
The next time you are tempted to jump to conclusions about and potentially underestimate a stranger, think about Stephanie and Brian. Then introduce yourself and get to know your neighbor for who they truly are.
