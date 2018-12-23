In this season of carols, of wishing for peace on Earth, American soldiers are fighting in far away lands, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Our troops are deployed in 150 countries and we have chosen to be the policeman of the world, with commitments ranging from the borders of Russia to the borders of China to the Middle East and Africa. These commitments bring us into continual friction with Russia and China, and continual displeasure from people in those countries where we supply the bombs falling on them (Yemen), support their dictators (Egypt), meddle in their governments, or offend local customs.
All of this happens far away from our homeland, but the huge costs of our military and foreign policy in money (about $9,000 per American family per year) and blood (dead and wounded service members and weeping Gold Star families) are good reasons to question how we deal with other countries.
Especially because it gets worse. Do we think that a long time without a world war means another one will not occur? The 99 years from the end of the Napoleonic Wars until World War I did not prevent that next war. Do we think that nations are too rational to engage in a major war? It takes four officers at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming to launch one nuclear missile; it takes only one lunatic in the White House to launch all of them. It took just one month for an unexpected terror attack to lead to general warfare in World War I, when a combination of weak and impetuous leaders and ambitious authoritarian leaders produced disaster.
In World War I 17 million people died; in World War II 77 million people died; in World War III hundreds of millions to billions of people will die. The weapons of World War III are not just nuclear weapons, but genetically engineered viruses, killer robots, and others still unimagined. World War I and World War II did little damage to the American heartland; World War III could destroy it.
What if there were something we could try, something that might help us and the world turn decisively away from war? We could try peace. “Try” because there is always a chance that some other country will make the same mad dash for world domination that Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan embarked on, making rearmament and war necessary.
A peace policy for the United States does not rely on any other country, could begin immediately, and should then be secured by legislation and by public support.
Wage nuclear peace. Immediately end the ability of one man, the President, to launch a nuclear strike on his sole authority. Give up any launch on warning posture and adopt a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons. Withdraw all American nuclear weapons in other countries, notably Turkey. Restore nuclear arms control agreements with Russia. Negotiate in good faith with all nuclear powers toward eventual complete nuclear disarmament, which is our treaty obligation under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Bring the troops home, all of them. End all of our current wars, unilaterally. Withdraw from all overseas military bases and return the bases to host countries.
Stop meddling in other countries. Much of American foreign aid has been military assistance or funds used to influence other countries. End all direct foreign aid, other than contributions to international organizations and occasional humanitarian operations, such as U.S. Navy assistance when a typhoon hits the Philippines. End CIA influence operations and NSA worldwide surveillance, using those agencies only to deal with clear threats.
Revise all of our alliances. In wartime allies are essential; in peacetime, alliances often help start wars, as happened in the Peloponnesian War and World War I. All long enduring relationships need revision to remain worthwhile. We should not be allied with countries that are authoritarian or do not share our fundamental values. We should not be allied with countries that are so correctly preoccupied with their own security problems that they cannot help us as much as we would need to help them; that list includes Taiwan, Israel, and South Korea. Every alliance should respect the U.S. Congress’s right and duty to be the only part of the American government that can declare war, and should specify that American involvement in a conflict will follow, not precede, a formal declaration of war.
Cut military spending in half. Spend $368 billion per year rather than $736 billion. Eliminate most of the full-time Army and expand Army National Guard units, which are much cheaper. Eliminate most classified spending, including most of the CIA and NSA budgets. Insist that military contractors produce economical products rather than billions of dollars in cost overruns. Establish sound accounting at the Pentagon, which has notoriously misplaced huge sums of money for decades. These cuts would reduce the budget deficit by nearly half.
Be nice. There are unlimited opportunities for America to play nicely with other countries. We can choose to be a magnanimous country rather than one that insults half the world and haphazardly violates agreements. For example, there are currently five small border disputes with Canada; why not just give the Canadians what they want on all of them? Why not look for ways to work with other countries on trade and migration?
I’m blessed to live just below several University of Wyoming ROTC cadets, future Army officers. None of us want their blood to be poured needlessly into the sands of the Middle East. Those young men may disagree with some of what is written here, but for them, their families, and for all of us, let us try peace!
Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer, writer, and U.S. Army veteran living in Laramie.
