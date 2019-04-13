In recent years we have heard a variety of conversations from the governor’s office, to the legislature, to ENDOW, to private studies about the need to diversify Wyoming’s economy. Indeed “economic diversification” has become a buzzword through the state. It is no secret that we need to change our tax code for that to be a reality.
Although this year the legislature failed to pass any new taxes for the state, we heard another argument. Tax breaks for industry will bring new revenue to the state. Pushed by the oil and gas lobby, Senate File 134, a severance tax exemption, was a complex bill that would have provided a variety of significant tax cuts to the industry for new drilling and enhanced or secondary oil and gas recovery in marginal well sites or older fields. The bill originally would have cost the state $107 million dollars over the next two years.
Not surprisingly, this hit to our budget didn’t sit well with the fiscally conservative legislators in the Senate, who nearly killed the bill in its first reading. In order to smooth the bill’s passage in second reading, Senate leadership bought some time and then introduced a bill that excluded new oil and gas production. Because this version was less impactful to the State coffers, it passed the Senate.
Throughout the remainder of the session—truly the remainder as this chopped-up and poorly-vetted bill was the last one standing at 1:30 am in the morning on the final evening of the legislative session—we heard arguments for the need for this oil and gas tax break. Arguments ranged from increasing economic diversification, decreasing the reliance on mineral industry, providing a tax break for poor marginal wells so that they continue production, and of course the old “zero percent of zero is zero” catchphrase. The arguments all failed the litmus test of providing actual economic benefit to anyone except the oil & gas industry.
If the industry were truly trying to bring in new revenue streams, why did the original bill include substantial tax cuts for new production of crude oil? If Wyoming’s economy is struggling, then, yes we should raise more revenue…but should we also be giving it away? Especially when oil is preforming well, and our state has the geology to encourage drilling regardless of incentives. Fossil fuels and minerals are non-renewable resources, and our one opportunity to tax these resources is when they come out of the ground.
We understand the economic diversification argument is easy for industry to lean on as they are paying most of the bills right now, but giving the oil and gas industry tax breaks has nothing to do with diversifying the economy. In fact, studies from the University of Wyoming have shown that these tax breaks neither diversify the economy nor increase production. Furthermore, giving old marginal wells a tax break is risky and will likely just pave the way for giving industry a tax break before those wells end up on the orphan well list. Diversifying the economy means bringing in new industries not connected to fossil fuels. Tax breaks to current industries cannot accomplish this goal.
If the oil and gas industry truly cared about providing new revenue streams for the state, they certainly have options. For example, they don’t need tax reform to capture and pipe the immense amount of natural gas that is flared into the air. Right now that’s a natural resource that is being wasted every day, and the people of Wyoming are receiving no benefit whatsoever.
Throughout the state, we know that we need a change in our tax codes to move out of our boom and bust economy. However, we hope that our new Governor will be wise in the changes to our tax policy. We have a fair severance tax for our finite minerals which is very important to our State. Giving a tax break to industry is neither the answer for a sustainable economy nor fair to the Wyoming people.
Alex Bowler is the president of the Cheyenne Area Landowner’s Coalition. He can be reached at nabowler@aol.com.
