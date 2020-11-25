Now, more than ever, our hometown businesses need us. Amidst the pandemic, small, locally owned businesses have struggled to remain open. Those that have pivoted continue to offer curbside service, home or office delivery and outdoor dining to make up for lost revenue. Some have even moved their products online. This holiday season let’s invest in our community by supporting the local businesses, owners and employees who call Laramie home.
Small businesses are the heartbeat of our local economy. In downtown alone, the 290 businesses in the district employ over 3,500 people! At a statewide level, Wyoming’s more than 17,000 small businesses provide jobs for 131,499 residents and account for 55.8% of the state’s payroll.
In addition, small businesses generate $68 of local economic return for every $100 spent with them and donate 250% more than large businesses to community causes.
Join Laramie Main Street, Visit Laramie and Hits 106 in becoming a “Shop Small Ambassador” this holiday season by participating in the Laramie Boomerang and UniWyo Federal Credit Union $2 Challenge and shopping safely in person, curbside or virtually during Laramie’s Small Business Week, Nov. 27 — Dec. 5th.
Nov. 27 is Plaid Friday. Wear plaid while you support Laramie’s small, locally owned businesses. Visit www.shopsmalllaramie.com for specials.
Nov. 28 is the 11th annual Small Business Saturday. Grab the shopping guide insert in the Laramie Boomerang and head downtown to shop smart, shop safe.
Nov. 29 is the first annual Artist Sunday. Support Laramie’s artists by purchasing a work of art from Touchstone’s virtual show, a local gallery or retailer.
Nov. 30 is Cyber Monday. Instead of shopping “big box” online, download our virtual shopping guide and shop local, online! www.shopsmalllaramie.com
Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday. Support Laramie’s non-profits by making a donation to United Way’s 2020 campaign or your favorite local charity.
Dec. 4 is the downtown holiday parade and train lighting at Depot Park. Pick up a holiday gift on your way to or from the festivities.
What do you say Laramie? Will you join us in shopping our hometown values this year? Amazon won’t miss our money but the locally owned business down the street will.
- Trey Sherwood, Jennifer Power and Bailey Payton, Staff, Laramie Main Street
- Shantel Anderson, Chaz Avila, Jennie Hedrick, Ryan Claxton, Sagan Wheeler, Deb Ross, Rob Harder, Jean Garrison, Rob Harder, Jessica Brauer and Rin Kasckow, Board Members, Laramie Main Street
- Brian Harrington, Council Liaison, Laramie Main Street
- Shawn Faxon, Owner, Hits 106
- Scott Larson, Executive Director, Visit Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.