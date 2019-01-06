As the 2019 legislative session approaches, a major discussion topic in state government from 2018 moves to action. That topic is “government efficiency.” You’ve likely heard it mentioned on the campaign trail from candidates, in news coverage, and throughout your communities when discussing our state’s affairs. As a statewide elected official, this topic has been a top priority for me for the past four years. I thought I would take an opportunity to provide some insight into government efficiency as it relates to education.
“Government efficiency” is the current intentional effort spearheaded by the Wyoming Legislature’s Government Efficiency Commission. The purpose is to identify and achieve cost savings and increase efficiency across state government, including in education. An examination of the school funding model for local school districts is not part of the commission’s efforts, even though the two overlap in some instances. Thus, I am keenly interested in the efficiency efforts as one of Wyoming’s statewide elected officials and as the director of the Wyoming Department of Education, one of the studied agencies.
The legislative commission has also studied other executive branch agencies including the Departments of Health, Family Services, Transportation, Audit, State Construction, Administration & Information, and Enterprise Technology Services. Some general themes: consolidation of certain government functions, better utilization of technology, increased savings, improved customer experience, service overlap, and dated practices.
During my first term as Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, I’ve led by example when it comes to government efficiency. I’ve reduced our staffing levels by 10 percent, reduced the agency operational budget by 15 percent, and saved over $4.5 million by reducing consultant contracts. All the while, my team and I have increased our ability to serve the citizens of Wyoming and assist local school districts and state policy makers. In addition to our internal efforts, we’ve worked diligently with the Legislature and the efficiency commission on three areas identified for savings: school transportation costs, regional shared services for schools, and Medicaid services in schools.
School transportation—The state reimburses school districts to the tune of approximately $90 million a year for transportation-related expenses which are primarily bus purchases/leases and operations and maintenance. I recommended changes that extend the replacement schedule on school buses and tighten up state reimbursement procedures. My team and I estimate over $36 million in savings over the next five years with the replacement schedule extension alone. I am optimistic our Legislature will adopt these reforms.
Regional shared services—This is an effort to boost our purchasing power and get more services and goods for our dollar. Wyoming needs to expand the collaborative purchasing abilities for school districts, cooperative agreements, and school services providers. We all recognize the benefits of this practice, and my team intends to provide the Legislature with a detailed structure to make this happen.
Medicaid reimbursement—Currently, Wyoming is the only state in the nation not claiming Medicaid reimbursement for eligible services provided in our public schools. The efficiency study has identified over $30 million in net increased revenue over the next five years if we pursue these funds. I identified this as one of seven potential efficiencies in 2017 in a memo to the Legislature. Most of the other efficiencies were included in a subsequent school funding omnibus bill that was passed by the Legislature that same year.
These are but three of many efficiency recommendations being looked at across our state government. As you have heard me say before, I am committed to realizing additional savings in education, as long as they stay far away from the classroom. The efficiency efforts I support do not impede the quality education that Wyoming students enjoy. I sit on the governing board overseeing this work and will continue to bring new ideas to the table and push positive reform. Other topic areas I am interested in pursuing are the effect the three branches of state government have on each other’s efficiencies and the growth of the administrative state. As to administrative growth, Wyoming government accommodates over 200 state boards and commissions. An examination of boards and commissions and the purpose of each may reveal efficiencies.
I am excited for the opportunity that 2019 brings with state and local leaders committed to government reforms that will benefit our state for years to come, regardless of how the fossil fuel industry is doing at any given moment. I’ve had several discussions with newly elected state officials, including Governor-elect Mark Gordon, and we are all committed to increased government efficiency. Sound decisions we make today strengthen our state for future generations. I will continue to lead in government efficiencies and reductions, both within the Department of Education and in my role as a statewide elected official.
Jillian Balow is Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction.
