Q: Is what I've heard about folic acid in my multivitamin tablet true? Can it be unhealthy for some people?
A: For most people, folic acid is a safe supplement. However, research currently has been exploring how different people absorb and use certain nutrients, including folic acid. Research shows that not everyone uses folic acid in the same way. Everyone needs folic acid or folate for their bodies to be healthy, especially pregnant women. Specific individuals might need special forms of this nutrient for it to work correctly.
For some people, the ability to use folic acid can be affected by a gene variation called MTHFR C677T. This gene causes people to be unable to break down and use synthetic folic acid, as found in many supplements and added to some foods. People with this specific gene can safely use folate, the form of this B vitamin found in nature. Natural sources of folate include leafy vegetables, asparagus, some fruits, beans, and some juices.
It is the man-made version that can be the problem. The reason why synthetic folic acid can be a problem for people with this gene is that synthetic folic acid can build up in such people's systems, instead of being properly used. This build-up of folic acid, in some instances, can cause health problems, and might moderately increase cancer risk.
Unfortunately, this special gene variation is common. In the U.S., about 31 percent to 39 percent of the population have just one of these gene variations, which means they have a mild version of this problem. About 9 percent to 17 percent of the U.S. population have two of these genes, making it a more serious issue. This means at least 1 in 10 people could have a significant problem with taking folic acid. It is a significant issue because synthetic folic acid is part of most multivitamins and B-complex supplements. Synthetic folic acid is also commonly added to food, such as bread and white rice. It can be hard to know if you are one of those people with this gene because the gene can cause a broad range of health problems. Fortunately, there are tests to find out if you fit this picture. Also, there are things that people with this specific gene can do to actively prevent folic acid from building up in their system.
The important thing is that for some people synthetic folic acid can cause a problem, and instead these people need to get their folate from natural food sources. If needed, these people also have the option of using safe supplements with special forms of folate for people with this genetic problem. But before starting one of these special supplements, first talk with your primary health care provider. For some people there can be special considerations when starting one of these specialized supplements.
Finally, keep in mind that this area of knowledge is evolving, so what we know today can change as more research is completed. And again, talk with your primary health care provider before making any changes.
