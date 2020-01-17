I spend a good portion of my job advocating and conducting field work for the endangered black-footed ferret, along with the protection prairie dogs, which ferrets depend on for survival. Meeteetse, Wyoming, was where ferrets were first rediscovered, after they were thought to be extinct. And over the years there have been additional releases of ferrets there and on the Shirley Basin in Wyoming. Conata Basin in Buffalo Gap National Grassland, South Dakota, is also where ferrets have been successfully restored.
Our ability to save the highly endangered black-footed ferret hangs in the balance. In the nation, despite many years of recovery efforts, there are only about 300 black-footed ferrets in the wild. In Wyoming, this is of particular significance. Not just because the last remaining black-footed ferrets were found on that ranch in Meeteetse back in 1981. Wyoming’s federally managed Thunder Basin National Grassland is one of five sites identified in the nation that could host enough ferrets to finally recover them under the Endangered Species Act.
What has compounded the issue in Wyoming is the black-tailed prairie dog has a dual classification in the state, agricultural pest and species of greatest conservation need. Ironically, also at odds are ranching interests to those of conservation, with the prairie dog in the center of this long social debate on the Thunder Basin National Grassland. Management and the number of prairie dogs to conserve on the Thunder Basin has reached a critical point for the overall recovery of the black-footed ferret.
The Forest Service is currently undergoing a public comment process, considering a range of options to amend the Thunder Basin National Grassland Land and Resource Management Plan. The options make significant changes to the current prairie dog management plan, and all alternatives place rangeland health above wildlife conservation. As a scientist, I find this troubling because the two really go hand in hand. When you have native wildlife contributing to the biodiversity of prairie grasslands, science shows grass and forbs are at their highest abundance and of the most nutritional benefit for both wildlife and domestic animals such as cattle. But the ranchers of the Thunder Basin, with important cultural ties to these lands, see prairie dogs as competing for grass they need for their cattle. Wildlife scientists have studied the prairie dog as a keystone species, a species that has long created important habitat through their burrowing activities, supporting a host of other wildlife, including black-footed ferrets. Prairie dog density—the number of prairie dogs in a given colony—is what provides habitat for ferrets and with prairie dogs as their primary prey. One ferret will eat about 100 prairie dogs a year. Prairie dog habitat and the amount of acres under dispute on the Thunder Basin, also provide for the viability of numerous other plains wildlife; the threatened mountain plover, burrowing owl, Ferruginous hawk, and swift fox, to name a few.
The ranchers of the Thunder Basin say there are too many prairie dogs and are currently advocating for an increase in management control, mostly lethal methods, with the poisoning of prairie dogs. Conservationists are advocating for maintaining the status quo with the current conservation area under the Forest Service’s plan, an area dedicated to wildlife, and with the important goal of bringing back the black-footed ferret to these grasslands. Within that wildlife conservation zone are 18,000 acres of protected prairie dog habitat for ferrets to be recovered on. This is the area where we could host 100 breeding adult ferrets, a criterion for recovery under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s ferret recovery plan. This dedicated wildlife area is currently off limits to poisoning or recreational shooting, but wildlife and cattle do coexist here. This area represents less than 10 percent of the nearly 550,000 acres of the Thunder Basin National Grasslands. The Forest Service’s plan amendment; however, calls for the removal of this area for ferrets and instead to manage prairie dogs at a much lower level of density. The goal is to have those acres managed primarily as rangelands.
Bottom line, without prairie dog habitat that is off limits to poisoning and maintaining the current core area of dense habitat for ferrets, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will not be able to recover the endangered black-footed ferret in the nation. The Thunder Basin National Grassland is that important to the survival of this native wildlife species, on the brink of extinction.
Chamois Anderson is a senior representative for the Defenders of Wildlife Rockies and Plains Program. The DOW office is located in Laramie.
